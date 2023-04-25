STILLWATER, Okla. — Riding the power of four home runs, Enid clinched a home baseball playoff berth against district 6A-4 rival Stillwater.
The Plainsmen got two home runs from Garrett Shull and one each from Bennett Percival and James Humphrey in the 12-5 win Monday, April 25, 2023, and raised their record to 23-7 overall and 11-2 in district. EHS is assured of at least second in the district. It was Enid’s 10th straight win.
“It feels really good,” said Enid coach Brad Gore. “The kids have played really well the last three or four weeks, and I’m really proud of them. They did what we had to to secure that (home playoff berth).”
Humphrey, Shull and Percival all homered in the second when the Plainsmen scored eight runs on six hits.
Humphrey made it 3-1 with a three-run shot, followed by a solo homer by Shull. Percival later hit a two-run homer, his third of the season.
Shull hit a two-run homer in the fifth — his 12th of the season. McCage Hartling was three for four with a double and two RBI. Jake Kennedy had an RBI single in the second.
“The kids were ready to play,” Gore said. “They stayed calm and had some good at-bats when we needed them and we had some clutch long balls.”
Percival allowed only three hits over five innings to get the win on the mound. He struck out five and walked two. He gave up homers to Ethan Holliday and Jackson Harris. Stillwater got two runs in the seventh.
“Bennett was not as crisp as he has been, but he battled hard and gave us a chance to win,” Gore said. “He got some good hitters out in crucial situations.”
Kennedy is scheduled to pitch when the two teams meet again at 6 p.m. Tuesday at David Allen Memorial Ballpark. The game can be heard on KCRC (1390 AM).
