Plainsmen rout Madill 63-0 in season-opener

MADILL — The Enid Plainsmen didn't just snap an 18-game losing streak, they buried it, defeating Madill 63-0 Friday night. The season-opening victory was Enid's first win the second game of 2018. It also was Enid's first shutout since defeating Ponca City 42-0 in 2009. The 63 points were the most scored since the Plainsmen defeated Bixby 80-57 in 2011.
While several players had big nights, the biggest may have belonged to sophomore receiver Tykie Andrews. Andrews had 184 yards receiving and three touchdowns on only three catches, scoring on receptions of 82, 28 and 74 yards from senior quarterback Blake Priest. Priest finished with 290 yards passing, completing 10 of 19 passes.
Senior tailback Johnny Villa rushed for 102 yards and a touchdown.
The Plainsmen defense forced seven turnovers, four fumbles and three interceptions.
It was the first victory for second-year Enid head coach Rashaun Woods who went 0-10 in his first year.
"It was good to get a win," Woods said after the game. "I let them know they broke an 18-game losing streak."
After a slow start, the Plainsmen eventually overwhelmed Class 3A Madill, a late replacement on Enid's schedule after Puntam City canceled out of Enid's home opener.
"In the second half the guys really got it dialed-in and became more consistent," Woods said. "We didn't turn the ball over on offense and that was a big time problem for us last year. A lot of our errors were unforced."
He was pleased with his quarterback's performance on opening night and the emergence of some potential playmakers.
"Those guys got the potential to make plays," Woods said. "(Priest) made all the right reads. That was the biggest concern. He missed some here and there but his decision making was solid."
The Plainsmen pulled away early in the third quarter after coming out of the halftime locker room up 21-0. Enid's Alex Macias recovered a fumbled high snap by the Madill quarterback and Enid took over on the Wildcats' 30-yard line. Shortly after Priest found Andrews on a quick screen pass and Andrews took it in for a touchdown.
Enid made it 35-0 when Luke Rauh scored from four yards out, capping a 60-yard drive. As he did several times, Cam Mathis had key receptions to keep the drive going.
Andrews struck again on another quick screen, this time going 74 yards, most of it untouched as Enid made it 42-0 by the end of the third quarter.
Enid's defense then got into the act as Macias had a long-distance pick-6. Afterward, Enid pulled most of its starters, but that didn't slow it down.
Sophomore running back Alfred Baldwin added rushing touchdowns of 30 and 20 runs as the Plainsmen put the finishing touches on a rare lopsided victory.
The Plainsmen showed some opening night nerves initially, but after a couple of missed opportunities early, the Plainsmen offense found its rhythm midway through the first quarter.
"They got off to a little slow start, it was nerves for sure, that's why the first game is so important," Woods said.
After John White returned a Madill punt to the Wildcats' 27-yard line, senior quarterback Blake Priest found senior wide receiver Maddux Mayberry for a 27-yard scoring strike, giving Enid a 6-0 lead with just over four minutes remaining in the first quarter.
A Madill punt backed Enid up deep in its own end, but the Plainsmen struck again quickly early in the second quarter.
Priest found Andrews along the sideline, who hauled in the well-thrown passed and then easily sprinted away from the Wildcats' defender, taking it 82 yards for a touchdown. The Plainsmen's extra point attempt was again blocked, however, Madill was called for roughing the kicker. Enid head coach Rashaun Woods decided to go for two after the penalty and Johnny Villa easily ran it in to give Enid a 14-0 lead.
Johnny Villa found paydirt again before the half ended, but this time for six points.
After starting at their own 20, the Plainsmen drove 80 yards, with Villa taking it to the house for a 37-yard touchdown off a misdirection handoff. The extra point was good and Enid took a 21-0 lead into the halftime locker room.
The Plainsmen (1-0) now travel to face longtime rival Ponca City on Sept. 4.
ENID 63, MADILL 0
Enid 6 15 21 21 — 63
Madill 0 0 0 0 — 0
FIRST QUARTER
EHS - Maddux Mayberry 27 pass from Blake Priest (kick blocked)
SECOND QUARTER
EHS - Tykie Andrews 82 pass from Priest (Johnny Villa run)
EHS - Villa 37 run (Alatorre kick)
THIRD QUARTER
EHS — Andrews 28 pass from Priest (Alatorre kick)
EHS - Rauh 4 run (Alatorre kick)
EHS - Andrews 74 pass from Priest (Alatorre kick)
FOURTH QUARTER
EHS - Alex Macias int return (Alatorre kick)
EHS - Alfred Baldwin 30 run (Alatorre kick)
EHS - Baldwin 20 run (Alatorre kick)
TEAM STATISTICS
Enid Madill
First Downs 14 8
Rushing 167 139
Passing 290 53
Total Yards 457 192
Passes 10-19-0 7-17-3
Fumbles 0-0 4-4
Penalties 6-52 3-20
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.