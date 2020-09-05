Plainsmen remain unbeaten, down Ponca City 19-17

PONCA CITY, Okla. — It took nearly the entire third quarter before the Enid High School football team decided to throw its first pass of the second half.
But once it finally did, quarterback Blake Priest made it count.
In Enid’s 19-17 victory against Ponca City on Friday night, Priest’s beauty of a pass deep down the left sideline to receiver Cam Mathis finally sparked his team to get over the hump.
For most of the first three quarters, the Plainsmen couldn’t get out of their own way.
They made plays and moved the ball. Running back Johnny Villa consistently plowed through the Wildcat defense. Priest made a couple dazzling throws.
But after every step forward, a yellow flag would fly through the air and send them back.
On the 100th anniversary of Enid’s biggest rivalry, the Plainsmen committed 14 penalties for a whopping 165 yards. They also had two turnovers which swung the momentum to their opponents.
“(We’ll work on it) by making the guys accountable in practice,” Enid head coach Rashaun Woods said. “If we put the ball on the ground and we’re holding in practice we gotta identify it, get on those guys and then continue to teach the right technique.”
Priest’s pass to Mathis with a minute left in the third quarter finally got Enid moving.
The next play, Johnny Villa took off down the left sideline and sped past Ponca City’s defense for a 36-yard score that would end up being the game winner. Villa finished with 124 yards rushing and two touchdowns.
The other score came on the first drive of the game when Priest delivered a strike to quarterback-turned-wide-receiver Maddux Mayberry.
Mayberry split a couple of defenders and saw nothing but daylight, taking it to the house for a 62-yard score to give Enid an early lead.
Despite throwing a bad interception at the end of the first half, Priest showed off a strong arm and had a lot of success on RPOs. Woods was happy with his quarterback’s performance.
“He played good,” Woods said. “He gave us a chance to win, he made plays when we needed them and he’s continuing to mature as a ballplayer.”
On special teams, Woods took an unconventional approach.
The Plainsmen decided to try an onside kick on each of their first three kickoffs of the game. None of them were successful, though one almost was.
After taking a 13-10 lead, Villa recovered the onside kick and returned it all the way to the Wildcats’ 32-yard line.
But after the officials gathered, and a fair share of arguing from both coaching staffs, it was ruled that the ball was touched before it went the necessary 10 yards and the ball was given to Ponca City.
The Plainsmen abandoned that strategy after taking their late lead.
From there, Enid’s defense closed out the game, never allowing the Wildcats to get anything going in the fourth quarter.
They were able to limit Ponca City running back Luke Bristow, who up to that point largely had his way after taking over the primary rushing duties.
On a key third down, linebacker Romello Washington burst through the line for a massive 11-yard loss. On another, defensive tackle CJ Adams produced the only sack of the game.
Ponca City’s sophomore quarterback Grant Harmon was on-and-off the field after suffering a leg injury late, but he did finish the game. When he had to come out the second time, he sat on the bench and slammed his helmet into the turf three times in frustration.
Harmon’s final pass was intercepted when he threw the ball up hoping to keep his team’s hopes alive on fourth down with time running out, clinching the victory for Enid.
With the victory, Enid improved to 2-0 on the season and now leads the rivalry with a record of 56-33-6. Ponca City fell to 0-1 with the loss.
“There’s definitely a lot of things to clean up as far as mistakes,” Woods said. “But it’s always good to be able to clean those up on a win.”
Enid is off next week before traveling to face Lawton MacArthur on Sept. 17.
ENID 19, PONCA CITY 17
Enid 6 7 6 0 — 19
Ponca City 10 7 0 0 — 17
Scoring Summary
FIRST QUARTER
EHS – Maddux Mayberry 62-yard pass from Blake Priest (kick blocked)
PCHS – Spencer Ball 37-yard field goal
PCHS – Antonio Perez 15-yard pass from Grant Harmon (PAT good)
SECOND QUARTER
EHS – Johnny Villa 1-yard run (PAT good)
PCHS – Bristow 21-yard run (PAT good)
THIRD QUARTER
EHS – Johnny Villa 38-yard run (PAT missed)
