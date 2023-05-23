ENID, Okla. — The Enid High School Plainsmen has released their 2023 football schedule.
Four home games are set, with six road dates — a reverse of the 2022 schedule. The Plainsmen kick off the Cameron Conder era on Aug. 25, 2023, at Muskogee and travel to Ponca City Sept. 1 before an off week.
The Plainsmen open the home slate on Sept. 15 against Edmond North and have home games against Jenks on Sept. 22, Edmond North on Oct. 20 and Norman North on Nov. 3.
Enid also will face Moore, Bixby, Westmoore and Southmoore on the road.
