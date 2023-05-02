ENID, Okla. — The Enid High School Plainsmen will pursue a berth in the state tournament on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, when they host a Class 6A east regional win at David Allen Memorial Ballpark.
The regional will include Jenks, Tahlequah and Putnam City North.
Enid’s first game is against Putnam City North at 11 a.m.
If Enid wins, the team will play at 4 p.m. against the winner of Jenks and Tahlequah.
If Enid loses, the Plainsmen will play at 6:30 p.m. against the Tahlequah-Jenks loser.
Enid comes in fresh off a 4-1 win over Edmond Memorial on Monday. The Plainsmen are 24-8 and have won 11 of their last 12 games. Enid finished second in district 6A-4.
Jenks is the No. 2 seed in the regional. The Trojans are 23-11 and are on a five-game winning streak. They were scheduled to play Enid, but that game was scrapped.
Jenks swept Putnam City North earlier this season.
Putnam City North comes into the regional as the No. 3 seed and is 9-25. The Panthers are on a two-game losing streak and have lost three of five.
PC-N was swept by Jenks early in the season.
Tahlequah is the No. 4 seed in the regional. The Tigers come in at 8-20, but have won three of their last five games including a sweep of Muskogee.
The Tigers were swept by Enid in the first district series of the season for both teams.
Enid outscored Tahlequah, 12-3, in the series.
Israel Gonzales will start game one against Putnam City North, said Enid coach Brad Gore.
Gonzales has played in 10 games and started seven for Enid. He has a 4-1 record with 31 strikeouts and a 4.9 ERA.
