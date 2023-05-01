ENID, Okla. — There’s no place like home.
The Enid Plainsmen — for the second straight year — took advantage of playing on their home course at Meadowlake to qualify for next week’s Class 6A boys state golf tournament at Bailey Golf Ranch in Owasso.
Enid took the sixth and final team spot with a 613 (305 in the morning and 308 in the afternoon) on a day the course was being attacked by some of the state’s best youth golfers.
Defending state champion Norman North won the tournament with a 553, followed by Edmond North, 561; Norman, 574; Edmond Memorial, 593; Edmond Santa Fe, 607 and the Plainsmen. Choctaw was seventh at 638,
“My hat’s off to them,’’ said a happy Plainsmen coach David Lee. “They have put in a lot of hard work year round. When it mattered most, they played lights out. I couldn’t be more proud of them.’’
Mason Haley (72-68) had Enid’s low score with a 140, followed by Dawson Branstetter (73-78-151), Max Fossett (78-76-154), Hudson Painter (82-86-168) and Bill Humphrey (95-91-186).
Haley had three birdies and four bogeys on the front, but found his rhythm in the afternoon. He had three straight birdies (5-6-7) in one stretch.
“I didn’t play my best in the first round,’’ Haley said. “I couldn’t make a putt. When I went to the second 18, I was feeling pretty good. I just got it going.’’
Haley is headed to state for the third straight year having gone as a freshman in California in 2021.
“I’m always glad to go as a team,’’ he said. “It doesn’t matter what everybody shoots as long as everyone is going as a team.’’
Branstetter had two birdies on the front nine in the morning. He birdied No. 7, 10 and 13 in the afternoon but had 10 bogeys.
“In the second round, I didn’t get as many putts to drop,’’ he said. “I had a lot of six to seven par saving putts in the first round. I was a lot happier with that than the second round. It’s all right. I need to play a little better next week.’’
Fossett was not happy with his play. The highlight of his round was chipping in off the green for a birdie on No. 13 in the afternoon. He had a birdie on the first hole in the afternoon.
“It was all horrible,’’ he said. “My drives today were too good not to score better. I’m happy we qualified but I wish I could have played better.’’
Painter’s highlight was a 20-foot birdie putt on No. 4 in the morning.
“I felt like I played better in the morning,’’ he said. “There were some putts that I should have made in the second round.’’
Humphrey said he did not play well but looked ahead.
“It’s not what I expected, but I have to keep my head up and keep working,’’ he said.
Sands was six-under at the turn in the morning after four birdies and an eagle. He was even on the back with a bogey and a birdie.
Sands had a three-under 36 on the back in the afternoon with three birdies. He had four birdies and one bogey on the back.
“He played lights out,’’ Haley said. “It was fun to watch. We were about the same on the tee, but he putted real well.’’
