ENID, Okla. — Enid center back David Garcia says his team will be playing with a chip on its shoulder this weekend and the rest of the season as the Plainsmen prepare for the Stillwater Cup on Friday and Saturday.
The Plainsmen, now 5-0 after defeating Sand Springs on Tuesday evening, are preparing to take on Coweta (3-1), which has won its last three games by a combined score of 24-0.
Garcia said that he’s on a mission to prove that Enid is a team to beat this year.
“This season I’m trying to prove a point to everybody that we have something pretty special,” Garcia said. “And I think we’re pretty underrated.”
Enid head coach Craig Liddell said the tournament field has been loaded with talented teams from different classes across Oklahoma and doesn’t expect this year to be any different.
“It’s a nice production,” Liddell said. “It brings in some different classes together, usually some good squads from different classes. It’s nice to see some different faces.”
Liddell said that the team’s back line will need to be on its game against the talented squads they’ll be facing. That starts with Garcia, who describes himself as the “safety” of the Plainsmen attack.
His coach says that the team’s style makes the center back position even more important, as they are the beginning of the Plainsmen’s offensive attack.
“Because we build out the back so well,” Liddell said. “Whether we’re dominating a game or whether we’re really up against it, those guys are key for us because they either help hold the defense down, or they start the attacks for us, so they’ll be key.”
The Plainsmen will take on the Tigers in Stillwater at 2 p.m.
Pacers
The Pacers will take on Metro Christian in the first round of the Stillwater Cup on Thursday.
The Pacers won’t have much time to dwell on their 3-1 loss in penalty kicks to Sand Springs on Tuesday night. Despite not being totally comfortable with taking those shots, Enid senior defender Judith Huerta was the only player to score her penalty kick.
“I wouldn’t say I’m comfortable with it,” Huerta said at practice on Wednesday, “But I know that I’m confident enough to make it, and I did miss my very first PK and I took that pretty hard.”
The Patriots (4-0) will be a tough test for the Pacers they’ve outscored their four opponents 21-1 this season. Liddell said the team is excited for the challenge and will be looking forward to Thursday.
“We’ll have a good match, 9 a.m., early doors, pretty cool deal for the kids,” Liddell said. “Get a day off school and go play soccer, that’s a pretty cool deal.”
Liddell has been happy with the growth of his center back over the past several seasons, particularly in her understanding of the game and her positioning.
“Her understanding of the game, which really is appreciated,” Liddell said when asked what areas Huerta’s grown the most. “She’s always gonna go hard, she worked on her skill level, she got that up a lot last year. Now it’s about positioning and reading the game and understanding and trying to be a leader and influence on the people around you.”
The Pacers will face Metro Christian at 9 a.m. in Stillwater.with the winner facing the Coweta / Stillwater winner.
