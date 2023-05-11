ENID, Okla. — The Enid Plainsmen are three wins away from a state crown after winning the 6A regional last week at David Allen Memorial Ballpark.
That journey begins Thursday, when Enid takes on Westmoore at 11 a.m. at Union High School.
Enid comes into the state bracket at 27-9 and has won 14 of its last 16 games.
Should the Plainsmen win, Enid will face the winner of Yukon-Stillwater on Friday at 11 a.m.
Enid has not played Westmoore this season, but did play Stillwater, splitting games with the Pioneers.
Enid is 3-2 against tournament teams, with a sweep of Bixby and a loss against Deer Creek-Edmond earlier in the season.
The Plainsmen were slated to play Owasso in the first weekend of the season, but that game was cancelled due to rain.
The Plainsmen were 5-0 to start the season before going on a five-game losing streak, the only time the Plainsmen lost multiple games in a row this season.
Westmoore comes in at 25-14 and has won five of its last eight.
