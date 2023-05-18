ENID, Okla. — The Plainsmen will host "Monday Night Football" at D. Bruce Selby Stadium to kick off the second week of spring ball.
Practice will be open to the public and free of charge from 7-9 p.m. Monday, allowing those attending to watch the full Plainsmen practice before Enid heads to a Choctaw team camp next Wednesday.
The team will run through drills and team offense-defense sessions here, so fans can get a look at new head coach Cameron Conder's offense, a reloaded defense and more.
There will be grilled hamburgers, free of charge.
"You will see an energized bunch of kids. The effort that has been on display in week one of spring ball is a direct reflection of our culture," Conder said. "This team has sold out to our mantra of 'effortville.'"
He explained the coaches and team demand effort from every person in the program.
