With the way things have been going before the prep football season even officially opened, the Plainsmen are fortunate to be playing on Friday night, even if it means taking an unplanned 200-mile plus bus trip to Class 3A Madill.
Shortly after Putnam City abruptly canceled out of its game citing concerns over Garfield County's coronavirus orange level 2 status for what would have been Enid's home and season-opener on Friday, Enid head coach Rashaun Woods got busy trying to salvage a game for Friday night.
"We developed a list from watching who was canceling and tried to get the highest classification team that was looking for a game," Woods said Thursday. Madill turned out to be the best option available after the Wildcats lost their home opening opponent when Tishomingo canceled.
"I called everybody who didn't have a game that may be interested in playing us and just asked if they would be willing to play," Woods said. He said that the one stipulation Madill had was that it had to be at their place.
"It's not the best case scenario, but unfortunately the team we were supposed to play forfeited the game," Woods said, eschewing the word cancel. "They are the ones that wanted to not play."
Woods said the Plainsmen were ready to play Putnam City and had taken all the proper precautions to keep everyone safe.
After Enid chose not to scrimmage at Bixby last week as scheduled, Woods felt it was important to get a game in this week.
"It's the first week, unfortunately we don't know how many games we're going to have a chance to get in," he said. "It is imperative that we play football and I do everything I can because parents, kids, the administration they want us to play. It's my job to get games and keep guys as safe as possible when we do that."
The Plainsmen said last week they canceled out of the four-team Bixby scrimmage to get everybody safely to the opening week.
"We did a pretty good job of staying COVID-free as a team," Woods said. "That was part of the strategy to make sure we were able to play this game Friday."
Woods also addressed those who may scoff at Class 6A-1 Enid playing Class 3A Madill, which finished 3-7 last season.
"Enid has won one game over the last two years," he said. "Quite frankly, the number count (between Enid and Madill) is not greater than us playing Jenks or Broken Arrow," he said.
According to the most recent Average Daily Membership (ADM) numbers, which measure enrollment, Enid stands at 1,943.22. Madill's ADM is 476.63.
"You look at the numbers, Broken Arrow has 5,000 kids and so they have three times as many, and in most cases, teams have twice as many kids as Enid does in our division," Woods said. "This is one of the rare times it's the other way around. So, it's all too familiar, except we're on the other side."
Woods said Madill plays a similar style to Enid offensively and runs a 4-2-5 defense.
Getting over the hump
The Plainsmen are chomping at the bit to get on the field, anxious to show improvement from last year's 0-10 squad and put an 18-game losing skid to rest. The Plainsmen return nine starters on both sides of the ball and this year have 25-30 seniors. They have a significantly higher number of players with meaningful game experience.
Woods has taken over offensive coordinator duties this season in addition to coaching the receivers and is enjoying it.
"With me taking over play-calling duties this year I'm confident that I can get guys open and get guys in position to make plays," he said. "Getting back into the flow of doing everything myself, the prep and everything has been kind of a joy to kind of get back into that after not doing it for a couple of years."
Woods likes the development he has seen out of junior Blake Priest at quarterback and is equally enthused about his running backs and receivers.
Johnny Villa is considered the No. 1 tailback at this point. "Johnny Villa is a ball player," Woods said. Villa played mostly linebacker last season, a position he will still play a little bit this year. "I hated that I didn't have him at running back or as much as I needed, but he can flat-out play," Woods said. He also likes what he has seen out of Hunter Filarski and Luke Rauh, who will start at H-back.
He lights up when talking about his receivers.
"They're dear to my heart," Woods said. "I got some young guys that are really talented and they're going to make plays this year." Enid has all of its leading receivers back from last year, including senior Maddux Mayberry and team-leading receiver Daigen Gibbens (22 catches, 341 yards, four touchdowns) with junior Cam Mathis and sophomore Tykie Andrews solid options.
Both lines return significant experience. The only loss on the offensive line was a big one in Kaleb Stanley but Woods said Erik Ford is just as strong and just needs experience. Ayden Crawford returns literally bigger and stronger, having grown 2-3 inches and benching more than 155 pounds he benched as a sophomore.
Woods is effusive when speaking about junior defensive end Donovan Rieman. "He's going to have a big year, he's an impressive kid," he said. Others returning include C.J. Adams and Sean Graves. The Plainsmen also added a Kansas move-in, sophomore Chris Beard, who has impressed.
Woods is feeling much better about this year's Plainsmen than the 2019 edition.
"This year there will be some challenging games for sure, but it will not be the same team on the field as last year, even though it's the same kids," Woods said. "We are twice the team we were last season. We're doing everything we can to get the team over hump. I feel like we have done the necessary things to at least put ourselves in position this year."
Friday night's game can be heard on KCRC (1390 AM).
