ENID, Okla. — Plainsmen soccer coach Jorge Cabada takes to heart the late Kobe Bryant’s philosophy to get out there and "leave a legend."
He is confident his Enid team will do that Tuesday night, May 3, 2022, when the 11-4 Plainsmen visit 13-2 Bixby at 7 in the first round of the Class 6A playoffs.
“What better way to do that than to get the first playoff win in history, especially on the road," Cabada said.
The Plainsmen already have been the first EHS team to beat Union (1-0) and to start the district season at 5-0.
“This has been a crazy year," Cabada said. “We have exceeded expectations. We’re looking to make more history by being the first team to get past the first round. We couldn’t be more excited."
The Plainsmen will be without senior captain Miguel Chavez, who was injured in a 2-1 loss to Jenks on April 22.
Freshman David Smith will move from the defensive backline to midfield with freshman Jonathan Gomez taking Smith’s place.
“David Smith plays like a senior," Cabada said. “He was phenomenal against Jenks. This is his natural position."
Gomez has a “high soccer IQ" and has played well coming off the bench.
Cabada said he is confident both will do the job against Bixby.
Senior defender Zac Finnegan will be back after being slowed the past five weeks with an ankle injury.
“He is a good utility player," Cabada said. “We can plug him in whether we need him. He will give us a good solid 20 to 30 minutes off the bench."
The Plainsmen spent the past week healing up from injuries and studying tapes of Bixby, which has won five straight. EHS is coming off losses to Edmond North, 2-0 and Jenks, 2-1. The homesteading Spartans lost to Jenks, 3-0 on March 3.
Oliver Castellanos will get the start in goal with Luke Taylor in reserve.
The Spartans, Cabada said, have one of the state’s best strikers, but he is confident EHS can slow Bixby down.
The Plainsmen are making their fourth straight trip to the playoffs. They lost to Union, 2-1 in extra time last year.
If Enid wins, it would host the Bartlesville at Union winner on Friday at D. Bruce Selby Stadium.
