When the Enid Plainsmen take the field Friday night at longtime rival Ponca City, they will have a chance to do something that Enid has only been able to achieve twice in the past eight years. A win over the Wildcats in the game that marks the 100-year anniversary of the rivalry, would see Enid begin the season 2-0.
The Plainsmen are coming off a 63-0 win at Class 3A Madill in their opener, a win that not only gave second-year Plainsmen head coach Rashaun Woods his first win as Enid head coach, but also snapped an 18-game losing streak.
But while pleased with the win, Woods is keeping an even-keel view.
"Obviously after an 18-game losing streak, to be part of snapping that is a positive note for the guys," Woods said on Wednesday. "The guys have been practicing real well all year. I think they're excited that we can be a pretty decent football team."
Besides winning, Woods was pleased with several aspects of improvement the Plainsmen displayed.
"The guys really executed well," he said. "There weren't many self-inflicted errors, regardless of who we played. At times last year we just created errors. (Last week) we executed, guys knew what they were doing for the most part and it showed, probably more so than anything else."
It was a good opening week performance on both sides of the ball
The defense forced seven turnovers and recorded Enid's first shutout since a 42-0 win over Ponca City in 2009. The offense put up the most points since Enid defeated Bixby 80-57 in 2011.
Senior quarterback Blake Priest was 16-27 passing for 377 yards and four touchdowns.
"Blake was excellent in his decision-making and that was the part we didn't have from either guy that played quarterback last year because it was all so new to them," Wood said.
Three of Priest's touchdown passes went to sophomore Tykie Andrews with senior Maddux Mayberry on the receiving end of the other aerial scoring strike.
"He's (Andrews) has absorbed the coaching," Woods said. "He's one of many guys that have the athletic ability."
Junior Cam Mathis had five receptions for 122 yards.
The Plainsmen also got it done on the ground with tailback Johnny Villa rushing for 102 yards and a touchdown.
"He's (Villa) phenomenally talented as well," Woods said. "He makes things happen."
Besides holding the Wildcats off the scoreboard, the Plainsmen defense also put up points when Alex Macias had a long-distance pick-6 interception return.
Woods said the biggest difference he has seen on defense so far is the squad's physicality.
"Guys are flying around," he said. "That was something that was non-existent last year and we've improved in that area. We're going to be stiffer against the run because guys are really committed to doing that. Coach (Kareem) Sears and Coach (Dusty) Quarles have really gotten that across to this particular group."
But as much as the first win was welcomed, Woods and the Plainsmen have already put that behind them as they prepare for their visit Friday night to face Class 6A2 Ponca City. The Wildcats finished 5-5 last year, including a 6-3 win over Enid last season in a game that was a tale of missed opportunities for Enid, including missing what would have been a late game-tying field goal.
Friday's game could also be seen as a bellwether of the Plainsmen's progress, even more so than their win over Madill.
"Class 6A2 is no 6A1, but for those guys (Ponca City) and their numbers they have, they are where they need to be for their program and are going in the right direction," Woods said. "We don't get to play against 6A2 teams, not to take anything from them, but that's the caliber we have to show we can compete with at the very least.
"I think we showed last year that we could compete with them. We're a different team and they're continuing to improve. So, we need to get in line and try to improve at the rate that puts us in position to compete and beat Ponca."
It will be the season-opener for Ponca. Woods believes having played a game will help the Plainsmen.
"It was extremely important we got that game," he said. "I felt like there were some early-game jitters in the first game. You hope that's behind you and you can settle in like we did in the second half (the Plainsmen scored 42 points after halftime) and play some sound football."
While it will be Ponca City's first game of the season, Woods expects Ponca to be well-prepared
"Coach (Scott) Harmon does a real good job of having those guys ready," he said. "It's imperative we take advantage of what they give us on offense and defense and turn those into positive plays for us. Those opportunities were there for us last year, but hopefully with a better understanding, we will be in a better position to take advantage.
The Plainsmen have a significant 55-33-6 edge in the 100-year series in what will be the 95th all-time meeting.
Friday's 7 p.m. game can be heard on KCRC (1390 AM) and can be seen on Suddenlink Channel 19.
No tickets: In response to cornonvairus concerns, Ponca City has limited attendance for Friday night's game. The school issued 250 vouchers to Enid for distribution to football players and pom/cheer students to hand out to their families to attend the game. Enid Public Schools advised that all vouchers have been distributed. No fans will be admitted without a voucher, therefore, no tickets will be available for purchase at the gate.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.