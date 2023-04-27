ENID, Okla. — Enid’s 10-game winning streak was snapped Thursday at David Allen Memorial Ballpark as the Plainsmen fell, 3-1, to Stillwater.
“They just outplayed us tonight,” said Enid coach Brad Gore. “Our bats didn’t come through for us and their pitchers just threw strikes.”
After defeating the Pioneers at Stillwater on Monday, the second game of the home district finale was pushed back from Tuesday to Thursday due to a deluge of rain in the Enid area.
When the game finally did happen, Enid put Jake Kennedy on the mound. Kennedy gave Enid 5.1 innings, allowing eight hits and three earned runs — double that of what he has given up all season. Kennedy also struck out nine.
The Plainsmen got out of a number of jams early, but also left bases loaded with one out twice in the game.
Enid’s lone run came in the bottom of the first on a pop fly by Brock Slater. Garrett Shull was walked twice — two of five walks given to the Plainsmen.
Stillwater took the lead in the sixth, scoring all three runs in that frame.
Cooper Jarnagin came into relieve Kennedy and threw 1.2 innings, giving up one hit.
Gore said it was better to get the loss out of the way now, before Enid hosts a regional next week. The teams in that bracket are to be determined and should be revealed early next week, along with the schedule.
The Plainsmen are now 23-8 on the season and host Yukon on Friday at 6 p.m. in the regular season home finale.
Enid will finish the regular season at Edmond Memorial on Monday. Jenks was originally scheduled to play Enid on Friday, but was switched due to the possibility of the two meeting in the regional.
