TULSA, Okla. — The Enid Plainsmen got where they wanted to — ONEOK Ballpark in Tulsa for the Class 6A state title game — but didn’t get the result they had hoped for, losing to Bixby, 16-6, via the run-rule.
“It’s been one heck of a season,” said Enid coach Brad Gore. “Anytime you can get to the last game of the season, it’s a special group. They deserve a lot of credit for grinding out every game this season.”
Enid was up 2-0 after the top of the first, with RBI from McCage Hartling and Jake Kennedy.
“We knew there was a lot of game left,” Gore said of the early lead. “We just didn’t have enough bullets in the gun today.”
Bixby responded swiftly, with four runs in the first and second innings to pull out to an 8-2 lead.
Enid starter Israel Gonzales did not record an out, allowing two runs, but no hits.
Gonzales was replaced by Karter Simon who threw 1.1 innings. Simon gave up seven hits and six earned runs.
Enid used five pitchers in the game, but were without Aidan Robinson, Bennett Percival and Seth Carlson due to injuries.
Robinson beat Bixby during the season and only allowed two hits in that matchup.
“With the injuries we had to our pitching staff, I told the guys there was no quit in this team and that’s all you can ask for,” Gore said. “It just didn’t fall our way today, but I’m proud of our guys for competing very well.”
Down 11-2 in the top of the fifth, Enid added two runs in the fifth and two in the sixth to close the gap, but a four-run inning by Bixby in the bottom of the sixth allowed the Spartans to walk-off the Plainsmen.
Enid’s Garrett Shull was two-for-two in the contest, and Kennedy had two RBI to lead the Plainsmen. The win for Bixby makes Enid 2-1 against the Spartans this season. The Plainsmen finish the season at 29-10.
Bixby hit three home runs in the game and had three doubles. Enid had two extra-base hits, doubles by Hartling and James Humphrey.
Enid will graduate Kennedy, Cooper Jarnagin, Dallas Goodpasture and Humphrey.
“I told the guys we will be back,” Gore said.
