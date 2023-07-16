ENID, Okla. — The Enid Plainsmen already were thinking of the 2024 season after capturing the Big Fire Central Plains Classic Sunday, July 16, 2023, with wins over Murderers Row of Mustang, 6-0, and the Wichita 2023 Padres, 11-4.
“It felt good to end the summer on a high note,” said Enid assistant coach Tanner Black, who ran the team in the tournament at David Allen Memorial Ballpark. “We hit the ground running for the off-season, and it gets us prepared for next year. Everything we do (in summer) is to get us prepared for next year.”
Freshman-to-be Keon Young allowed only two hits over six innings against Murderers Row. He walked five and struck out six before giving way to Gabe Goodpasture, who threw a scoreless seventh.
Goodpasture threw a strong game in relief against the Padres. He pitched four and one-third innings, allowing three runs and six hits while striking out two and walking one.
“Keon Young did an amazing job,” Black said. “He was big time. He was hitting in the 80-83 mph range and hit 85 once. Gabe came in and shut down a lot of doors. It was really important for both to do what they did today.”
Young got tired late in the game, with two of his walks coming in the sixth.
“I was just throwing strikes and letting my team make plays behind me,” he said. “I got a little tired, but you have to keep your mechanics.”
Young said he “learned a lot” in stepping up to the varsity level.
“The game is faster,” he said. “You have to stay with it or the game will get in front of you, and you will make a lot of mistakes.”
Goodpasture, a junior-to-be, said he felt he “did all right,” following the basic same strategy as Young.
“I just didn’t try to do too much,” he said, “I let my defense work.”
The Plainsmen made two spectacular plays behind Goodpasture, with both first baseman McGage Hartling and right fielder Zerek Slater making diving catches in the fourth. Young ended his day with a double play ball. Shortstop Aidan Robinson had several web gems.
“These guys are willing to put their bodies on the line for the team,” Black said.
Karter Simon was 2-for-3, with two runs and three RBI in the opener. He had a two-RBI double to highlight a three-run third, to give Enid a 6-0 lead, and an RBI single in the second.
Israel Gonzales had an RBI double in the second. Bennett Percival had an RBI ground out in the third.
Cooper Jarnagin was 3-for-4 with two runs scored, a double and three RBI in the second game. Young and Percival had two RBI. Simon, Gonzales, Slater, Hartling and Dax Goeke all had RBI.
Enid scored three in the first, two in the second and six in the fifth, with only two hits — Jarnagin’s double and Percival’s RBI single.
“Our depth is a continuing testament to our program,” Black said. “That’s what makes us so good.”
Black said the Plainsmen handled the heat and humidity well for the four days of the tournament.
“This is the hottest it’s been all year,” he said. “We’re not used to it, but we battled.”
The Plainsmen celebrated after being awarded the tournament trophy.
“It’s always good to have a tournament win,” Goodpasture said.
“It was fun coaching these guys,” Black said. “It’s a great group. It was a good summer.”
Four Plainsmen — Hartling, Jarnagin, Whaetley Chaloupek and Gonzales — will be playing for the Oklahoma Orange Team at the High Plains Classic, which begins Monday, July 17, 2023, at David Allen Memorial Ballpark.
The Oklahoma Orange team has two games Monday — against Kansas Purple at 12:30 and Texas Red at 3. On Tuesday they meet Texas Navy at 3 p.m. They play Kansas Blue at 5:30 p.m. and Oklahoma Red at 8 p.m. Wednesday.
The tournament is a showcase for underclassmen. Several college coaches are expected to be in attendance.
