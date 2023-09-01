PONCA CITY, Okla. — In the 100th matchup between Enid and Ponca City, the Plainsmen won in a close encounter of the athletic kind, 29-27.
The Plainsmen took an early 7-0 lead when Aidan Robinson connected with Bennett Percival for the second time this season, on a 19-yard touchdown less than 30 seconds into the game.
Enid extended its lead to 14-0 just moments later when Robinson connected with Zyire Allen on an 8-yard scoring pass.
Robinson, who had over 200 yards passing in the first half, ended the game with 381 yards and four touchdowns.
Tyson Kennedy picked off two Ponca City passes and had 43 yards receiving and a 15-yard touchdown reception.
Ponca City, which never led, closed the game to within two points, but were backed up due to a penalty on the two-point try after their final touchdown and could not convert.
Enid’s defense held Ponca City to 181 yards passing and 188 yards rushing, most of those coming in the second half while Ponca City was trying to claw its way back into the game.
The Plainsmen also forced a safety in the second quarter after a bad snap from Ponca City caused them to lose 23 yards and line up on their own one-yard line.
The safety gave Enid a 16-7 lead.
Plainsmen running back Blake Fuksa finished the game with 74 yards rushing, 47 of those in the first half.
Karmello Washington had 87 yards receiving.
The two teams combined for 18 flags and 125 yards of penalties in the first half, ending with 24 flags and 180 yards on penalties.
The first two games for Enid mirror how the Plainsmen started last season, losing to Muskogee, but defeating Ponca City a week later.
The Plainsmen, 1-1, will be on a bye next week.
