ENID, Okla. — The Enid Plainsmen summer baseball team will be concluding its season with the Big Fire Central Plains Championship which begins at David Allen Memorial Ballpark Thursday, July 14, 2022.
The Plainsmen will face 918 River Rats 18-Under Cordle at 5:30 p.m. with Seth Carlson scheduled to pitch.
First-round pool games will also be played at the University of Central Oklahoma and at Oklahoma Christian University
Enid coach Brad Gore said next round games will be determined by the first day winners.
The Plainsmen are coming off a 10-day dead period set by the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association. They have not played in two weeks.
“It will be nice to get back on the field,’’ Gore said. “The more the kids can play, the better we will get.’’
The tournament is an independent operation and does not have any affiliation with Connie Mack or the OSSAA.
“It’s basically a showcase,’’ Gore said. “We will be seeing teams from all over the state and it will be a good test for us.’’
Enid will play four, possibly five games, Gore said.
Games are scheduled at David Allen at noon and 2:30 on Friday, noon, 2:30 and 5 p.m. on Saturday and 9:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, which will be the championship rounds.
Shortstop Garrett Shull, who played for the Enid Majors on the Connie Mack circuit the past two weeks, will rejoin the Plainsmen for the tournament.
