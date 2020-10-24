Plainsmen can't hold lead, fall 35-20 to Norman

NORMAN —The Enid Plainsmen were unable to slow down a second half surge by the Norman Tigers, falling 35-20 on the road Friday in a District 6A1-1 contest.
The Plainsmen (3-4, 1-3) have shown considerable improvement during the 2020 season after going 0-10 in 2019. Enid was able to avenge a 35-0 loss from last season to Edmond Memorial last week after jumping out to a 20-0 lead in the first half.
Against the Tigers (2-4, 2-3), the Plainsmen were playing lights out on both sides of the ball to start the game.
On the first drive of the game, Enid kept the chains moving with a 15-yard completion to Cam Mathis and a 20-yard run up the middle by running back Luke Rauh. Rauh was sure to score if he wasn’t tripped up at the 2-yard line. Priest found tight end Tyler Holland in the back of the end zone two plays later to give the Plainsmen a 7-0 lead.
“We did a better job of limiting mistakes.” said Enid head coach Rashaun Woods. “We played hard, our guys competed and did everything they could, it was a tough loss. But we’ve really continued to close the gap and I’m proud of the guys today and their effort and it’s definitely tough to lose a close game like this one. “
It seemed the Plainsmen were on their way to another big halftime lead following their second touchdown of the game — a 5-yard touchdown run by Johnny Villa, which gave Enid a 14-0 lead midway through the second quarter.
But the Tigers found their groove on offense at just the right time, eating up over five minutes of game clock and marching the length of the field before punching it in on a 13-yard touchdown pass from Tias McClarty to Jaden Bray with less than a minute remaining in the half. The score cut the Plainsmen lead to 14-7 heading into the break.
The Enid offense was unable to get the chains moving to start the second half. Meanwhile, Norman’s offense was starting to gash the Plainsmen with big plays.
McClarty added to his solid first half performance with four touchdowns in the second half including three in the third quarter. The first came on a 32-yard pass to running back Edric Lambert. The second came on a designed run around the left side which the dual-threat quarterback took for 37 yards to the house.
“Tremendous athlete.” Woods said about Norman’s sophomore quarterback. “He’s easily one of the fastest kids we’ve faced. They’ve got like five or six guys that flat out are just physically gifted and athletic and those coaches do a great job of getting those guys in position.”
On the Plainsmen’s third drive of the second half, McClarty again broke loose around the left side, this time for 44 yards before being brought down at the 5-yard line. The sophomore quarterback punched it in on a three yard run a couple plays later giving the Tigers a 28-14 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
McClarty accounted for all five of Norman’s touchdowns with three coming on the ground and two through the air.
The Tigers reeled off 28-straight points to give themselves a two-touchdown lead heading into the fourth quarter, but the Plainsmen were able to do just enough to give themselves a chance in the end.
Senior defensive tackle C.J. Adams recovered a fumbled snap, giving Enid the ball deep in Tiger territory. An 18-yard touchdown pass to Tykie Andrews brought the Plainsmen within one score at 28-20 with 4:44 left in the game.
Woods decided to kick the ball off deep instead of attempting an onside kick, a decision which proved to be the right one. After three stops, the Plainsmen got the ball back with only a minute being taken off the clock.
“You’ve gotta get a stop in order to have a chance,” Woods said about his kickoff decision, “And they were ready for the onside and I felt confident we would get the stop and we got it.”
Trailing 28-20, Enid had the ball with a chance to tie the game. After three plays, Enid needed four yards on fourth down to keep the drive alive. Woods decided to go back to a play that had worked well earlier in the game.
Priest took the snap and threw a screen pass to Brock Slater behind the line of scrimmage. Earlier in the game, Slater found Villa wide open for a 20-yard gain. This time the Plainsmen weren’t so lucky, the Tigers were caught off guard but the pass to Mathis was behind him, forcing him to slow down mid-stride to make a play on the ball.
By the time the pass got there, Norman’s defensive backs swarmed on Mathis enough to make the catch difficult and it hit the turf. Norman took over on downs with less than two minutes to play.
“We saw it open. I felt like one of those guys was gonna be open just because of how they were playing it and we were right. The ball fell a little short and it still hit the guy in the hands and he dropped it. And so unfortunately for him that’s a tough deal. He’ll get better, the guy will be trying to make the play the next time. We had some drops and some plays that could’ve been made but that just falls back on as a coaching staff we’ve got to continue to do everything we can to put them in a position to make plays”
Enid’s next game will be on Friday when they return to Selby Stadium for just their second home game so far this season against Edmond Santa Fe at 7 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.