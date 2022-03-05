Enid News & Eagle
WOODWARD — Dallas Goodpasture and Bennett Percival combined for a no-hitter as Enid’s baseball team run-ruled Woodward, 15-1 Friday in five innings.
Goodpasture struck out six in his two and two-thirds innings of work while Percival fanned four.
Enid scored nine runs in the first and the offensive firepower carried over on the mound.
“The guys were ready to play today,’’ said Enid coach Brad Gore. “We were really explosive with the bats and that let the pitchers relax a little.
“Dallas did a lot better than he did the other night (four walks against Piedmont). He got himself into some trouble with walks, but he pitched himself way out of it. Bennett pounded the zone and did a good job.’’
It was the second straight year the Plainsmen had run-ruled the Boomers. EHS routed Woodward, 17-0 last year.
Gore said Enid had productive practices following the 9-5 loss to Piedmont on Tuesday.
“A win is a win,’’ Gore said. “I’m proud of the whole club. We made some nice plays on defense and today was a tough day to play defense.’’
Percival had three RBI for the Plainsmen, who added single runs in the second, third and fourth and three more in the fifth.
Karter Simon had two doubles and a couple of RBI. Jake Kennedy had two hits and two RBI. James Humphrey had a double, single and a couple of RBI.
“We hit the ball pretty well up and down the lineup,’’ Gore said. “The main thing is we needed to get our young kids acclimated to varsity baseball.’’
The Plainsmen, 1-1, will open district play Monday when they visit Tahlequah for a 5 p.m. single game. They will host Tahlequah on Tuesday.
