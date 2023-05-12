ENID — The Enid High School Plainsmen will play for the Class 6A state baseball championship at noon Saturday, May 13, 2023, at ONEOK Ballpark in Tulsa after defeating Yukon 11-6 in the state semifinals Friday.
Garrett Shull and Jake Kennedy hit home runs for Enid. The Plainsmen trailed 3-0 after the top of the first, but clawed back to take its first lead in the bottom of the third, going up 4-3.
"Our kids battled hard today. They had to deal with a little adversity, falling behind 3-0," said Enid coach Brad Gore. "They hung tight and answered. We did it the Plainsmen way, we scratched around and made something happen."
Down 3-0, Gore told the Plainsmen there was a lot of game left.
Dallas Goodpasture started on the mound for Enid and pitched 3.1 innings, allowing five hits and four earned runs, striking out five batters.
"We talked about it after the game. That was probably the most important part of the game. He didn't fold," Gore said of Goodpasture's start. "He stayed in and fought hard for us. It was a gutsy performance."
The Plainsmen will face either Owasso or Bixby on Saturday.
Enid has not played Owasso this season, but was 2-0 against Bixby in district play.
Enid was scheduled to play Owasso at the beginning of the season, but that game was cancelled due to rain.
Enid is now 29-9 on the season. The Plainsmen have won five of their last six games.
Gore is unsure of who will pitch on Saturday. Aidan Robinson and Bennett Percival are unavailable. Goodpasture and Kennedy cannot pitch due to pitch count rules.
The last state title in baseball for Enid was in 1986.
