ENID, Okla. — Ahead of his senior season at Pioneer, Mustangs pitcher Ty Parker has committed to continue his baseball and academic career at Cowley College in Kansas.
The reputation of Cowley as a juco power motivated Parker to commit early.
“They have a history of winning,” he said. “They have extremely nice facilities and the coaches there are going to push me to be the best I can be. That’s what I was looking for in a college.”
Parker is the latest in a string of players from the area to decide to go to Cowley, which has a history of putting players into Division I colleges after their two years are up. The latest of those is Enid’s Conner Gore, who went to Cowley before transferring to Austin Peay prior to last season.
That was one of many factors in Parker’s decision.
“That was very high for me,” he said.
One other factor for Parker was his ability to be MLB draft-eligible after both his freshman and sophomore seasons at Cowley, something you cannot be if you go to an NCAA Division I, II or III school until after finishing your junior year, but can after both freshman and sophomore seasons if you go the juco route.
“I think Colwey gives me the best chance (to be draft eligible and drafted),” he said. “That’s the goal for me.”
While committing before his senior year starting wasn’t huge for Parker, he was glad to find a school that had everything he was looking for.
“I was waiting for a school that checked off as many of my boxes as possible,” he said. “Cowley did that.”
At a recent tryout at Cowley, Parker threw around 88 mph, attracting the interest of coaches at the Division I junior college.
He also hit 88 mph in a game against Alva last season.
Last season, Parker was 6-3 with 111 strikeouts and threw two no-hitters. In his career, Parker is 23-5 with 276 strikeouts and seven no-hitters and three perfect games.
Parker threw in the championship game of the Merrifield Office Plus Baseball Invitational in his freshman and sophomore seasons. Pioneer has won the tournament in each of Parker’s three seasons.
