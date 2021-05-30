With its fans banging joy sticks and beating on their drums, Western Oklahoma felt right at home at David Allen Memorial Ballpark for the first day of the Division II Junior College World Series Saturday.
Juan Pimentel struck out 11 and allowed only six hits while Jhonny Felix just missed going for the cycle in an 8-2 victory over Kirkwood (Iowa) in the second game of the day.
Western, 41-12, will have Sunday off before playing the winner of Sunday’s 1 p.m. game between Lincoln Land (Ill.) and Patrick Henry (Va.) at 7:15 p.m. Monday.
Patrick Henry shut out Lackawanna (Pa.), 7-0 in the first game of the day.
The Pioneers were feeling the crowd, especially Pimentel.
“Juan just loves the crowd, loves the noise,’’ said Western assistant coach Thomas McApline. “We try to give him as much noise as possible. Our fans show up when we need them. We’ve played on this field (David Allen). We’re comfortable here.’’
Both of Kirkwood’s runs came off wild pitches. Josh Fitzgerald opened the game by walking, going to third on a wild throw on a stolen base attempt and scored on a wild pitch.
Pimentel settled down after that. The Eagles got only one runner as far as second in the last five innings.
“Pimentel came out and did what he normally does,’’ McApline said. “Those (wild pitch) things happen. We let them settle in and let them play.’’
Pimentel had excellent control (two walks) and benefited from a defense that played errorless defense the rest of the game.
“Things were going my way,’’ Pimentel said. “I was off a bit early, but I just kept it going. I came here to pitch. I’m not pitching for the strikeouts. I just want to get my team a win. They played good defense behind me. I could be aggressive. This is where I am.’’
McApline said Pimentel going the distance was big.
“If Juan is on the mound, good luck getting the ball away from him,’’ he said. “He is not going to let it get away from him.’’
Felix was three for five with a single in the first, a two-RBI double in the second and an RBI triple in the fourth. He scored three runs. His bid to hit for the cycle fell just short when he flied out to left fielder Joel Vaske on the warning track.
“I thought I had it, but I didn’t,’’ Felix said. “I wasn’t thinking about it until I hit it. I feel good about helping the team. That’s my job. I don’t think about myself. I think about the team. I was having fun today.’’
“Jhonny was very close,’’ McApline said. “The wind just held it up.’’
Felix was credited with five assists at shortstop and started two double plays.
Felix, too, praised the Western fans for giving the team a lift.
“I love our fans, I love Oklahoma,’’ he said. “When I got here, I didn’t know English, but I learned it in school and I graduated. Western Oklahoma is like my second family.’’
Rodrigo Montenegro was three for four with three RBI, including an RBI single in the first and a two-RBI single in the second which gave WOC a 6-1 lead. The Pioneers added two in the fourth to make it 8-1.
Sammy DeLaCruz scored twice, Adonys Herrera had an RBI double in the first and only one Western starter failed to reach base.
“They were really locked in today,’’ McApline said. “We were ready to go. Our goal is not just to get here. We want the whole thing.’’
McApline said the day off should benefit the Pioneers. Western is undecided about Monday’s starting pitcher.
Patrick Henry 7, Lackawanna 0
Patrick Henry’s Magnus Ellerts and John Horton combined for a three-hit shutout and 13 strikeouts — 11 by Ellerts and two by Horton as the Patriots raised their record to 40-15.
Alerts allowed only three hits over seven innings while walking four. He had a one-hitter through six innings before the Falcons loaded the bases in the seventh on a double, a walk and a single.
Ellerts got out of trouble by striking out Cody Fleischer and Jake Kelchner before giving way to Horton.
“I kept throwing it in the zone and attacked the hitters and let the defense work,’’ Ellerts said. “Staying ahead in the count is the key. You don’t get behind and have to battle back.’’
Ellerts was throwing in the high-80s to low-90s.
“I try to get everyone out anyway I can,’’ he said, “but the strikeout is defintely the way to go. My fastball was there and my defense was great. I feel a lot more comfortable on the mound because of that. I can challenge the hitters without worrying about them getting behind me.’’
“We couldn’t have gotten a better start from Magnus,’’ said Patrick Henry coach Cody Ellis. “He didn’t have his best stuff today, but he battled. It was important to get the first one out of the way.’’
Horton did not allow a hit and walked one.
“It felt great to get a shutout,’’ Ellerts said. “We have a great closer.’’
The Patriots broke the game open with five runs in the sixth with the big blows being a two-RBI single by Hunter Steel, an RBI single by Graham Dalton and a RBI sacrifice by Taylor Reney. Another run came on a wild pitch.
Lackawanna (30-15) will face Kirkwood (42-21) in an elimination game at 10 a.m. Sunday.
