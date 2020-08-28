Pioneer head coach Gus Overstreet is grateful for a veteran team as the Mustangs open the 2020 season at home against Seiling in a 7 p.m. kickoff.
The Mustangs are playing on zero week for the first time, so they won't have the benefit of having two scrimmages before opening the season.
"Zero week is a little foreign for me,'' Overstreet said, "but things are pretty normal. Everybody has been showing up and practicing hard.''
Quarterback Ty Dennett and guard Jacob Smith have taken up the leadership mantel so far for the Mustangs, who pleased Overstreet in their scrimmage with Okeene and Beaver last week. Dennett ran for 957 yards and 13 touchdowns last season.
"You're never prepared for everything that comes up, but we flew to the football well,'' Overstreet said. "I was happy with our performance. I couldn't ask any more of our seniors. Jacob Smith and Ty Dennett have been stepping up to the platform. We're accounting for one another.''
Chisholm transfer Leyton Parker and running back Marzell Washington, who rushed for 1,072 yards and 15 touchdowns last season, also have earned good marks.
Seiling, 6-5 last season, returns Bryson Gore, who ran for 738 yards and 15 touchdowns last seasons before being sidelined by injuries. Seiling beat the Mustangs 48-6 last season rushing for 363 yards and passing for another 138. Gore had a 70-yard touchdown run and threw a 40-yard touchdown pass.
"I don't think this will be the Seiling team that we're used to facing,'' Overstreet said. "They are going to try to spread the ball on us and get people out in space. They still like to fly to the ball and they like to hit.''
Overstreet said Seiling coach Gary Manuel "does a great job of preparing his team, it's a good thing to be able to start out the season against a hard-nose team like that.''
Pioneer had 194 yards rushing but minus four yards passing in the last meeting. The Mustangs lost three fumbles and threw an interception.
"People are going to make mistakes in the first game,'' Overstreet said. "There will be mental mistakes. It will come down to how ypu respond after the mistakes. It's more important that we just play well as a team and as a family. We just need to limit our mistakes and hope the other team makes more than we do.''
Seiling leads the series, 10-3.
Waukomis hosts Waynoka
Second-year head coach Mark Timberlake is optimistic as his Chiefs try to break an 11-game losing streak over two years when they host No, 5-ranked Waynoka — last year's Class C state runner-up — at 7 p.m. Friday.
"The boys have been working hard and have really committed themselves in the off season,'' Timberlake said. "Ninety-five percent of the boys attended Summer Pride and you can see the difference in what the commitment has done over the off-season. Our football IQ just went up. They were students of the game in the off-season.''
The Chiefs, who were down as low as 11 players at one point last season, have 21 players out. No longer does the coaching staff have to make up most of the scout team. Timberlake said he was pleased with the improvement WHS showed in a scrimmage with Geary and Southwest Covenant last week.
"We're confident we're a better team, not only physically but mentally,'' Timberlake said. "People did their jobs last week. That was in our game plan. They all seem to be jelling as a team. We're really excited about that.''
Waynoka was 9-4 last season, losing to Pond Creek-Hunter 54-8 in the Class C state championship game. New head coach Tanner Allen inherited a team that was hard hit by graduation but quarterback Casen Olson returns.
"They went to the finals last year not just because of the players but because of their coaching staff,'' Timberlake said. "They have a system that they can absorb and implement without any trouble. They are good for a reason. Whatever they are putting in and preaching, their kids are absorbing.''
Timberlake is hopeful Waukomis can build momentum in the opener.
"This is important for a number of reasons,'' he said. "Our kids need to gain some confidence. Our community needs it after the season we had last year. It's tough to rebound from a winless season. I think our community wants it and needs it. Our players are hungry for success. Our school needs to get in the groove of things. If we can come up with a successful game plan and have a complete game, it would put everyone in high spirits."
Cooper Wieden had 20 receptions for 342 yards last season for the Chiefs. Wyatt Felber rushed for 252 yards and two touchdowns. Ricky Woodruff led the team in tackles with 52 tackles.
Waukomis leads the series, 8-2. It has won the last three meetings, including a 44-30 decision in 2011.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.