WAUKOMIS, Okla. — Pioneer, 0-2, will travel to Weleetka, 1-1, looking to move into the win column before the Mustangs are off on a bye week.
Over two games, Pioneer is averaging three points per game, and giving up 51 per game after surrendering 52 points to Shattuck and 50 to Laverne.
Weleetka comes in averaging 45.5 points per game offensively, and allowing 32 per game.
In last season’s contest, Pioneer lost, 46-8, to drop to an 0-3 record.
“It’s the same as last week, we work on us and focus on us,” said Pioneer head coach Gus Overstreet. “We are playing solid teams who will expose you if you don’t do your job.”
The Mustangs, after losing a lot to graduation last season, are young and continuing to work up to their potential, he said.
“We are young,” Overstreet said. “It’s our responsibility to keep working on us and playing up to the potential we can.”
The two will play on Friday at Weleetka beginning at 7 p.m.
