WAUKOMIS, Okla. — Pioneer’s first-ever trip to Cyril on Friday will be a new experience for the Mustangs, who are coming off a 60-12 mercy-rule victory over Seiling in their season-opener last week.
The game was scheduled last week after Coyle — Pioneer’s original opponent — had to cancel because its campus has been shut down for a number of positive COVID-19 tests.
“We’re ready to make the trip down there and see what we can do,’’ Overstreet said. “It’s a chance to see a different area of the state and play someone we haven’t seen before. We can see how the boys handle long trips.’’
“It will be a good thing for us to get on the road and see how we respond after we get off the bus,’’ he said of the two-and-a-half-hour road trip.
The Pirates lost their opening game to Wilson, 56-32 last week. Cyril is coming off a pair of 5-6 seasons.
Quarterback Kole Carlson was 14 of 24 passing for 263 yards and two touchdowns — one to Lane Cochran and the other to Manny Russell. He rushed for 190 yards on 23 carries for a 8.33 yard per carry average and three touchdowns.
“Their quarterback is pretty shifty,’’ Overstreet said. “He does a good job of handling the offense. They will run the ball more than Seiling but they like to spread you out and either go deep on you or hit a hitch pattern. They have the athletes that can get down the field and hurt you.’’
The Mustangs’ defense was effective in its one half against Seiling. The Wildcats were only nine of 31 passing for 147 yards and one touchdown and had 71 yards rushing on 18 carries. They intercepted two passes, recovered two fumbles and had three quarterback sacks.
“Seiling made us work for it,’’ Overstreet said. “I thought the whole defense stood out. We had good effort. We were always flying to the ball.’’
He singled out sophomore Roque DelaTorre’s effort.
“He made some mistakes at the beginning, but he fixed them and got better and better,’’ Overstreet said. “That’s what you want. He has gotten a lot bigger and stronger. He is always hungry and wants to keep going.’’
The Mustangs had 385 yards rushing on 40 carries for a 9.6 yards per carry average and seven touchdowns. The lone pass thrown was incomplete. PHS had to punt only once.
Layton Parker had 124 yards on nine carries for a 13.8 average and three touchdowns on runs of three, one and 41 yards. He scored the first touchdown on a 74-yard punt return.
Caden Humphries had 100 yards on 10 carries and had scoring runs of 11, 3 and 72 yards.
Marzell Washington had 99 yards, including a three-yard touchdown run.
The biggest stat to Overstreet was PHS did not have a turnover.
“You always have to win the turnover battle,’’ Overstreet said. “I was really pleased with that. I was really excited about how our line did their jobs. The backs get the credit, but you have to credit the hogs for opening the holes and blocking downfield. When you have three guys around or over 100 yards, you have to be extremely pleased about that.’’
The Mustangs scored the game’s first five touchdowns and didn’t let up. Overstreet hopes to follow the same script this week.
“Cyril can hurt you if you don’t do your job,’’ he said. “We have to make them play from behind and take care of the ball and make things uncomfortable for them. The thing for us is to play to our level. We got to keep the intensity up the entire game.’’
Quarterback Ty Dennett had 43 yards rushing on six carries but was off on his only pass.
“We dropped the ball,’’ Overstreet said. “We needed to call a pass play, but it was just one of those things. We couldn’t make a play on the ball.’’
Special teams gave Cyril trouble last week. Wilson had three kickoff returns for touchdowns — 71 and 65 yards by Caylen Fulton and a 68-yard return by Hayden Mantooth. Axson Hunziker returned a fumble 68 yards for another Wilson score. Cyril had a 418-242 edge in total offense but couldn’t overcome the big special team plays and the defensive touchdown.
Overstreet said the Mustangs are injury free.
Kickoff Friday is scheduled for 7 p.m.
