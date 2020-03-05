Pioneer takes on No. 9 Pawnee in Class 2A Area

WAUKOMIS, Okla. — The Pioneer boys (20-7) will have their hands full in the first round of the Class 2A Area I Tournament as the Mustangs take on No. 8 Pawnee (24-2) in the consolation bracket.
Tip-off is slated for 8 p.m. at the Stride Bank Center.
The Black Bears are one of the toughest teams in the field. Their prolific offense has scored at least 70 points in 12 games this year, including the district round of the postseason. Pawnee opened up the playoffs with an 85-36 stomping of Stroud to advance to the regionals.
But the Black Bears are not invincible, as their last game demonstrated. During the winners' bracket championship game at Stroud, Pawhuska was able to pull off the upset and defeated Pawnee, 61-59.
Pawhuska (19-8) will take on Hooker (24-2) in the winners' bracket championship game Friday at 8 p.m. The winner advances to the state tournament, while the loser is sent to the consolation side of the tournament.
Pioneer is 3-1 in the postseason, with its only loss coming against top-ranked Hooker in the opening round of the regional tournament last week at Pioneer. The Mustangs lost 68-18.
Pioneer managed to rebound with consecutive wins in the consolation bracket. The Mustangs dropped Watonga 62-44 before defeating Amber-Pocasset 38-26, giving Pioneer its area tournament berth and its second-straight win over the Panthers this postseason. Senior Kevin Noel led the Mustangs with 12 points and went over the 1,000-point mark for his career.
The Pioneer offense is averaging 47 points per game since Feb. 4, but only about 42 points per game in the postseason.
This is the second consecutive year Pioneer has made it to the area tournament. The Mustangs made it to the second round in last season’s tournament after defeating Preston, 59-46 in the first round. However, Luther eliminated Pioneer, 60-35.
If Pioneer defeats Pawnee, the Mustangs advance to the consolation bracket finals to take on the winner of Oklahoma Union-Latta game on Friday at 3 p.m. Should the Mustangs fall, their season will end.
