Pioneer hosts Cherokee in top 5 Class B matchup

A year ago, Pioneer and Cherokee were playing for the District B-2 championship in Week 10 — the hype of the hype.
With Pioneer moving to District B-7 this year, the stakes won't be as high when the teams meet Friday at 7 p.m. Mustang Field.
However, the hype remains.
Cherokee (1-0) and Pioneer (2-0) are ranked No. 3 and No. 5 respectively in this week's Associated Press poll and the Mustangs have the incentive to avenge last year's 42-30 loss to the Chiefs — Pioneer's first loss to Cherokee since 2015.
"We don't pay attention to that,'' said Pioneer coach Gus Overstreet about the polls. "They are a hard-nosed team that will hit you in the mouth and that you have to be ready to play against.''
"When you kick off against somebody like Pioneer all that (polls) goes out with the wind,'' said Cherokee coach Bryce Schanbacher. "This is more about pride than anything else. We like tough, physical games. What you see from teams in those situations you will take a lot more from than you do any blowout.''
The Chiefs overcame a 30-24 deficit with 16 unanswered points in the fourth quarter in last season's matchup.
"Revenge is not a factor,'' Overstreet said. "This year especially you have to treat every game like it could be your last. I think it will come down to the team which does the little things right.''
Schanbacher acknowledges last year's game "adds fuel to their fire ... I'm sure they will be looking for some revenge.''
Cherokee had its game last week against Sharon-Mutual canceled due to COVID-19 issues. Schanbacher said the Chiefs still have five players in quarantine. He said he doesn't know how much not getting to play last week will hurt his team.
"We just have to wait and see on that,'' he said. "You try to improve every week on things you need to work on. When you don't play, you don't have the gage on things you feel you need work on. The kids have taken this in stride. They are probably dealing with it better than the adults are.''
Chiefs quarterback Lake Lyon was effective in a 28-20 win over Laverne in zero week which boosted the Chiefs from No. 5 to No. 3 in the rankings. He ran for two scores and threw a 10-yard touchdown pass to Kolby Roberts. Fullback Damien Lobato tallied on a one-yard run.
"Lake is playing well on both sides of the ball,'' Schanbacher said. "He is just a kid who loves to compete. He always runs the ball tough and is hard to bring down. He was very accurate against Laverne and made some good decisions.''
The Chiefs' win over Laverne was Cherokee's first win over the Tigers since 2010.
"That was a confidence-builder,'' Schanbacher said. "You know we can line up against a good, quality team like that and come out on top. We played extremely well. We made some mistakes and had too many penalties, but I was proud of the effort and how hard they worked.''
Pioneer has shown a knockout punch, mercy-ruling both Seiling, 60-12 and Cyril, 46-0 by halftime. The Mustangs are averaging 342.5 yards per game on the ground. They have attempted only three passes this season.
Quarterback Ty Dennett (32 and 21 yards) and Marzell Washington (10 and seven yards) both had two touchdown runs against Cyril. Layton Parker has scored five touchdowns this season. Dennett had touchdown runs of five and nine yards in last year's contest.
"They have a lot of good size and good speed,'' Schanbacher said. "Gus is old school. He likes to run right at you and take control of the line of scrimmage."
Dennett has been a solid game manager.
"Ty can see things that I can't see,'' Overstreet said. "We have been able to exploit what the defense is doing. My hogs have been able to control the trenches. You can't ask any more than that.''
The Mustangs held Cyril to 10 yards rushing and 37 yards passing in recording its first shutout since blanking Kremlin-Hillsdale, 48-0 last Oct. 17.
"Anytime you shut out someone, it's a pride thing,'' Overstreet said. "If they don't score, it shows you are doing the little things right.''
Overstreet attributes the turnovers to being "ar the right place at the right time. It's the kids making plays and doing all that you have ask of them.''
Overstreet doesn't feel Pioneer will be hurt by having played only two halves this season.
"We have taken care of conditioning during practice,'' he said. "We're not in perfect shape yet, but you don't have to worry about that with our boys.''
Pioneer leads the series 26-15.
