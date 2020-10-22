Pioneer expects challenge at Barnsdall

Pioneer coach Gus Overstreet expects to see a different Barnsdall team than he saw on video during a 48-8 loss to Covington-Douglas last week when the Mustangs (5-2 overall and 2-0 in District B-7) visit the Panthers (5-2, 1-1) at 7 p.m. Friday.
The Panthers rushed for 206 yards, but stopped themselves with three lost fumbles. Barnsdall entered the game averaging 50.2 points per contest.
"I don't think the score indicated what kind of team Barnsdall is,'' Overstreet said. "They are a good, solid team that just had a bad night.''
The Panthers are led by running back Hunter Auschwitz, who scored Barnsdall's lone touchdown against Covington-Douglas on a one-yard run and quarterback Keegan Marin.
"Both of them are hard runners,'' Overstreet said. "No. 11 (Auschwitz) is just a bruiser. He is a hard runner. I've been impressed with how he runs. He won't juke you. You will run you over and make you like it.''
Olive managed only 50 yards rushing and one yard passing last week against Pioneer as the Mustangs posted their second shutout of the season.
Overstreet is confident the Mustangs won't take the Panthers lightly.
"The boys know what they have to do,'' he said. "We got to make sure we do our jobs or we could be in for one."
Pioneer has forced at least one turnover every week. It has six interceptions and seven fumble recoveries.
The Mustangs will welcome back Leyton Parker, who sat out last week's 48-0 rout of Olive for precautionary reasons. Parker has scored a team-high 12 touchdowns. Quarterback Ty Dennett, who has scored 11 touchdowns, carried the ball only once.
"He (Parker) was just a little banged up, so we held him out to make sure we got him healthy,'' Overstreet said. "Everybody should be able to play. We got some kids with some bumps and bruises, but we'll be ready to go back at full strength.''
Pioneer is averaging 348.4 yards rushing per game this season.
"Barnsdall is big and physical on defense, so we will have to work for it,'' Overstreet said. "They fly around. They have some good linebackers. No. 2 (Carson Auschwitz) is an undersized linebacker but he doesn't play like he's undersized. He does a real good job for them.''
This is the first-ever meeting between the two schools.
"It's exciting to seeing some new blood,'' Overstreet said. "It's not like playing somebody you see every year. It's a new challenge setting up a game plan. You watch films to see if you can pick up some details.''
Overstreet was extremely pleased with the Olive game. The Mustangs averaged 13.4 yards per carry on offense and allowed only 2.8 yards per carry on defense. Overstreet was able to empty his bench before the game was called by the 45-point mercy rule.
"The boys treated it like a business trip,'' Overstreet said. "They were focused and ready to play.. We did the little things (no turnovers). You couldn't ask more out of them.''
Backup quarterback Ty Parker had a 40-yard touchdown pass to Dayton Thrower. Ten different players carried the ball. Marzell Washington had 140 yards on five carries for a 28.0 average and one score. Ty Parker ran for 63 yards on two carries, including a 15-yard touchdown run.
"We were able to get some guys in spots to see what they could do,'' Overstreet said. "Everybody played well from top to bottom. The guys came in and kept them out of the end zone. That showed me what they could do. The great thing was that we got a lot of young guys in. That's the future. Those are the guys we have to play with next year. Any playing time they can get is valuable to us.
"Ty Parker did a good job of managing the game for us. We still have some things to work with him on, but it was a good experience.''
The Mustangs and Covington-Douglas share the B-7 lead with 2-0 records with Garber and Barnsdall at 1-1.
Overstreet had mixed feelings about the OSSAA's new playoff format, which allows every team to go to the playoffs. If B-7 continues not to be affected by COIVD-19, the playoff pairings would be set by records and not by coaches rankings.
Overstreet said he agreed with Covington-Douglas coach Brian Smith, who didn't like that all teams would go to the postseason.
"I'm old school,'' Overstreet said. "It's a privilege and an honor to make the playoffs. I understand what they are doing, but I always felt the playoffs was something you had to earn. I do like the reasoning behind it. I really do. It is what it is and I get it.''
Overstreet said that won't change the Mustangs' mindset in the final three weeks. Pioneer faces Yale on Oct. 30 and Covington-Douglas on Nov. 6.
"As long as the district doesn't get flagged, it's going to be cut and dry how the playoffs go,'' he said. "We can't look at that stuff until Week 10. The boys have been talking Barnsdall this week and that's all that matters. As long as we do our jobs and keep it as one-week seasons, we'll be fine. We just knock on wood that we don't have anybody have to drop a game.''
