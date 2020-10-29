Pioneer determined to bounce back from loss

Yale will be facing an angry Pioneer team when the Bulldogs (3-5 overall and 1-2 in B-7) travel to face the Mustangs (5-3, 2-1) for a 7 p.m. kickoff Friday.
This week's ice storms still couldn't chill out the heat coming from the Mustangs after they were upset by Barnsdall, 26-20 last Friday night.
"I told the boys I could remember some things from every game that I have won,'' said Pioneer coach Gus Overstreet. "I remember everything from every game that I have lost. You got to respond from that and don't make the same mistakes.''
Pioneer lost three fumbles — matching the number they lost in the first seven games of the season. That would offset the Mustangs rushing for 341 yards on 51 carries for a 6.7 average.
"The boys were disgusted with themselves,'' Overstreet said. "We didn't play up to our capabilities. We made a lot of mental mistakes. Turnovers killed us. It can't be put on one kid. It was a team effort. We didn't show up to play and that's what happens when you do.''
Pioneer's defense recovered a season-high three fumbles and had an interception by Dakota Wingo. Barnsdall had 159 yards on 42 carries for a 3.8 average. They were 13 of 22 passing for 205 yards and three touchdowns.
Caden Humphries rushed for 130 yards on 10 carries, including touchdown runs of 71 and 14 yards. Marzell Washington added 91 yards on 13 tries, including a 61-yard scoring run. Robert Newberg led the defensive charge with 10 tackles — eight unassisted and two assisted.
The Mustangs — despite the loss — still are in position to win the district championship with a win over Yale and Covington-Douglas next week. If Garber (1-2) beats Barnsdall (2-1) Friday, the Pioneer/Covington-Douglas game would be for the outright championship.
Pioneer has done well after losses, beating Waukomis 46-6 after a 22-20 loss to Cherokee and Garber 68-34 after a 50-14 loss to Laverne.
"Character comes into play in how you respond after a loss,'' Overstreet said. "The boys have responded well. The thing about this group is that they do everything that you ask them to do. They learn from their mistakes. They are not someone that will let down after a loss. They know better than that."
Yale broke a five-game losing streak by shutting out winless Olive 48-0. It opened the season with wins over Drumright, 30-0 and Coyle, 46-0. It allowed an average of 60 points per game over a four-game stretch (Regent Prep, 48-0; Davenport, 52-6; Covington-Douglas, 60-14; and Garber, 80-42).
The Bulldogs did rush for 309 yards against Garber and threw for another 179 yards.
Logan Harris had touchdown runs of three, 23 and 69 yards in that game while quarterback Cale Williams had scoring passes of 54 yards to Owen Armstrong and 49 yards to Cornelius Prather. Dale Coffman had a 55-yard run for a score. DeShawn Richey scored both of Yale's touchdowns against Covington-Douglas on runs of 11 and five yards.
Yale has had trouble stopping the run.
Garber had 375 yards on the ground while Covington-Douglas had 243 yards rushing and another 313 passing. Pioneer is averaging 334.9 yards per game on the ground. Leyton Parker has scored 12 touchdowns while quarterback Ty Dennett has 11. Humphries has seven touchdowns and Washington six.
The Bulldogs run a 2-2 defensive front, which Pioneer usually does not see, Overstreet said.
"We have been seeing five- and six-man fronts,'' Overstreet said. "Who knows what we may see Friday. They played us tough last year (38-22). The boys understand you can't underestimate an opponent.''
Overstreet said the key will be just taking care of business, which has been a challenge this week with ice storms shutting down the state. The Mustangs did get in a short practice Monday before school was canceled Tuesday and Wednesday.
"It's been a skating rink the last two days,'' Overstreet said. "A lot of the kids are without electricity. We didn't have electricity at school this morning. We're just playing in the dark.''
The Mustangs were able to get in a scouting reports and watch tape as a team Monday before letting out early. Overstreet hoped to get a practice in Wednesday afternoon if the roads cleared.
The Mustangs have been able to watch tapes via computer from home.
Overstreet said by Week 9 routines are pretty much in place.
"It's not like we have to install a lot of new things,'' he said. "They know what they are supposed to do. We have everything in place. You just need to fine tune some things. It's nothing to stress out about.''
It's Pioneer last regularly scheduled home game. Pioneer leads the series, 6-1. Yale's only win came in 2018, 30-16.
