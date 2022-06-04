ENID, Okla. — No. 1 seed Pearl River walked away with its first national title on Saturday, defeating Madison, 7-2, in the championship game of the NJCAA Division II World Series.

“This means a whole lot to a lot of people,” said PRCC coach Michael Avalon. “This is bigger than our team. It’s for the college and all of our past players and our fans. It’s big. This is the next step for our program, and I’m thankful for it.”

Madison’s loss brought an end to the best run the team has had since moving to Division II.

“You come here and want to win a championship. All 10 teams did,” said Madison coach Mike Davenport. “It becomes a little more real when you win the first game, and you are one win away. It hurts a little bit more that we were as close as we were.”

As the Pearl River dugout cleared, players celebrated a long-awaited title, but it didn’t always look like Pearl River would be the team celebrating during the final game.

“We want to get back and do it again, that’s the next step,” Avalon said.

Madison took a 2-0 lead in the first off a Zach Storbakken homer, but once Pearl River got on the board the Wildcats mounted a charge.

That had to wait until the sixth inning. Tate Parker scored on a homer before Ian Montz singled two runs in to take a 3-2 lead.

D.K. Donaldson added two runs in the seventh. Montz came home in the eighth but was initially called out on a steal of home. After some talking, the officials reversed it, giving Montz the run on a balk.

“Our crazy third base coach Slater Lott made the call,” Avalon said. “The pitcher didn’t come set and that’s what was argued. He was in the stretch and never came set. I’m glad the umpires got together and got that right.”

“It didn’t cost us the game for sure,” Davenport said. “Every game is going to have some calls. I didn’t agree with it. You had six guys on the field that didn’t call it, so I’m not sure how none of them call it live.”

Alex Perry homered to left in the ninth to cap it.

Donaldson was named tournament MVP. He had five RBI in the championship series.

“Honestly, I’m at a loss for words,” Donaldson said. “It’s the greatest feeling. This is the goal we set at the beginning of the year.”

Perry had two homers and five RBI in the championship series as a freshman.

“I saw the ball well. I knew the last two games were big games,” Perry said. “I knew we were fine when we were down 2-0. We have come back a handful of times. When we get momentum, our team is hard to stop.”

Dakota Lee was named the tournament’s Most Outstanding Pitcher. Lee threw 12 innings in the tournament, allowing 11 hits and three runs while striking out 10.

“This is an amazing feeling,” Lee said. “I wouldn’t want to do it with another group of guys. We worked our butts off this year, and it paid off. I think I can get used to holding the title in my hand.”