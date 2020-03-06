ENID, Okla. — Pioneer head basketball coach Brady Maxwell couldn’t help but express his emotions Thursday night at the Stride Bank Center, following Pawnee’s 69-53 defeat of the Mustangs (20-8) in a quarterfinal game of the Class 2A Area I Area tournament consolation bracket.
The 16-point loss his Mustangs suffered marked the end of the team’s season, but it also marked the end of Maxwell’s time with his four seniors Kevin Noel, Kaleb Reddick, Jacob Henry and Caron Maxwell.
“I’ve had these guys that are graduating, these seniors, I started taking over when they were in 8th-grade, so I’ve had them for five years,” Maxwell said. “One of them’s my youngest son (Carson Maxwell).”
Maxwell expressed how proud he was of this group. Over the past two seasons, the seniors helped guide Pioneer to 38 wins.
“They’ve accomplished a lot,” he said. "They’ve overachieved … based on what most people would have expected of them.”
But the early elimination from the area tournament — and their greater pursuit of a state championship —is not what the Mustangs expected of themselves.
After nearly two quarters against Pawnee (25-2), it seemed as if Pioneer kept its state championship goal afloat. The Mustangs' offense built six-point leads three times in the first and second quarters and the Pioneer defense forced seven turnovers in eight minutes.
To make matter worse for the Black Bears, they were racking up fouls early. Less than two minutes into the second quarter, junior Ty Dennett drew the and-one on a drive to the net which was Pawnee’s ninth foul.
Dennett hit both shots to give Pioneer its third six-point lead. However, Pawnee’s Gunner Gordon helped the Black Bears swing momentum back in their favor.
With the Mustangs leading by five, Gordon hit a three-pointer to cut the deficit down to two points. Following a Pioneer turnover, Gordon hit a pull-up jumper to tie the game 26-26 with 3:17 in the first half.
On Pawnee’s next possession, Gordon swung the ball to Landreth Harrison for the go-ahead bucket. Then, with five seconds left in the half, Gordon took the inbound pass and sprinted down for the last-second layup to give Pawnee a 31-27 lead.
Gordon was the driving force behind the Pawnee offense, accounting for more than 50% of the Black Bear offense. He led Pawnee in scoring in all four quarters and went 12 for 12 from the free throw line. Gordon finished with a game-high 37 points.
Noel started the third quarter with a three-pointer, his first of the game, to put Pioneer to within one point of Pawnee. But Pawnee scored on consecutive possessions to give the Black Bears a five-point advantage midway through the third quarter.
From that point, Pawnee gradually extended the lead to double digits before leading by as many as 17 points midway through the fourth quarter.
Dennett led Pioneer with 13 points, while Noel finished with 11 points.
Pawnee now faces Latta at 3 p.m. in the semifinal round of the consolation bracket. Latta upset Oklahoma Union 54-48 in its quarterfinal game.
Maxwell will see four seniors leave this spring each of whom impacted the Pioneer program in their own unique way.
“(I’m) proud of every one of them,” Maxwell said.
