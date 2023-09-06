ENID, Okla. — Oklahoma Bible Academy lost, while Enid won in volleyball action on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023.
The Pacers defeated Putnam City West in straight sets, 25-13, 25-9 and 25-13.
Marisa Chavez and Kynslee Rogers had two aces. Addie Polesky, Loren Simpson and Baylee Ross each had one ace.
“It was great to get a win at home,” said Enid coach Gabe Watts. “We’ve had a rough couple of weeks, so this was a great way to start our week, especially going into a tough Westmoore team on Thursday. The girls were really passing the ball well, we had the best passing game we’ve ever had, stat-wise.”
The Pacers are now 3-12.
The Lady Trojans lost to Corn Bible, 25-16, 25-18, 18-25, 21-25 and 8-15.
OBA held a 2-0 lead before being swept the rest of the way by Corn Bible.
