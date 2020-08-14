OKLAHOMA CITY — The Enid Pacers volleyball team came with a with a 3-0 win on the road against Putnam City North Thursday night. Enid improved to 1-1 on the season and 1-0 in conference play with the victory.
"The girls played great tonight," said head coach Mike Nelson. "From a coach's perspective, PC North is a good program. I wasn't expecting to go to their place and have our way with them."
The Pacers indeed dominated play, defeating the Lady Panthers 25-13, 25-13 and 25-8.
Enid's back row was solid according to Nelson. Rachel Doherty had 24 passes and Eve Malolo had 11 passes.
Sophomore setter Lauren Powell had five kills on only six hits, while fellow sophomore Kyleieh Whitehead had 12 kills on 22 hits. Senior Cate Cunningham had 11 kills on 25 hits.
"The girls held themselves to a higher standard tonight," Nelson said. "After they won 25-13, 25-13, they said coach 'we think we can do better and hold them to under 10' and lo and behold they held them to eight."
The Pacers next host Bartlesville at home on Monday.
"If they play Monday like they played at Putnam City North, it will be a really good game," Nelson said.
