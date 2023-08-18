ENID, Okla. — The Pacers went 1-1, splitting games with Perkins-Tryon and Perry on the first day of the Perry softball tournament Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023.
Enid defeated Perkins-Tryon, 8-5, and lost to Perry, 2-1.
In the opener against Perkins-Tryon, Kate Bezdicek hit a two-run homer in the first inning, part of a six-run first for Enid, and Cam Patterson threw a complete game.
Patterson allowed 11 hits and five earned runs in four innings.
Freshman Kenlee Adams hit the first home run of her high school career, a solo homer in the bottom of the third. Adams had two RBI in the win.
Cam Patterson and Laila Martinez also had RBI in the win.
PERRY 2, ENID 1
Bezdicek started the second game of the day for Enid and threw a complete-game three-hitter, but Enid fell to host Perry.
Enid only managed two hits in the game, with the only RBI coming from Cam Patterson.
Enid is now 6-3-1 on the season and will play Blackwell at 12:30 p.m. and Chickasha at 3:30 p.m. Friday.
Enid coach Chris Jensen said he is unsure of who will pitch on Friday.
