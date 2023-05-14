YUKON, Okla. — Enid’s girls brought home the trophy from the Class 6A state track championships that might mean a lot more 20 years from now.
The Pacers — for the third year in a row — brought home the state academic championship with a 4.0 average. All 14 athletes whose grade point averages counted toward the trophy had straight A’s.
It was Enid’s third academic title joining volleyball and softball.
Contributing to the award were Penelope Baugus, Sarah Bonebrake, Lyla Brown, Camry Carmichael, Brionna Clayton, Sophia Faulk, Eglan Gomez Ochoa, Emmaline Holland, Gabrielle Hunter, Mary Isbell, Abigail Poggenpohl, Zoe Robinson, Loren Simpson and Macee Ylitalo.
“I’m proud of all of those girls,’’ said Enid coach Steve Bloom. “You can’t ask any more of them than that.’’
Several had been on the list all three years.
“This is a group of very intelligent young ladies,’’ Bloom said. “Grades will take you just as far — if not further — than athletics will. It shows the girls are willing to put in the work to excel at both.’’
Isbell, a junior, did that Saturday.
She finished 12th in the discus with a personal best throw of 102-1. She earlier had gone over 100 feet for the first time with a heave of 100-6.
“Mary had an exceptional day,’’ Bloom said. “Both coach (Lori) Palmer and coach (Braylon) Hyder have done an exceptional job with her. A throw like that (personal best) is what you are shooting for. Mary has already started training for next year.’’
Isbell has thrown the shot and discus for only two years.
“As much improvement as she has had in a year, makes us pretty excited about what she will do next year,’’ Bloom said.
