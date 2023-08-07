Enid, OK (73701)

Today

Partly cloudy skies this evening. Thunderstorms likely late. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 72F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening. Thunderstorms likely late. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 72F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.