ENID, Okla. — Enid opened the 2023 fast-pitch season Monday with a 6-0 win over Woodward at Pacer Field. The Pacers started four freshmen in the lineup.
Senior Cam Patterson started on the mound for Enid and threw a complete game shutout, while her younger sister, freshman Cass Patterson, hit leadoff for the Pacers.
Cam Patterson threw seven innings, allowing four hits and striking out two batters.
“I though Cam was exceptional in the circle,” said Enid coach Chris Jensen.
The Pacers scored in all but two innings. In the first, a runner came in when Cam Patterson was hit by a pitch. Later that inning, Andee Rader, another freshman, drove in a run.
Senior and NWOSU commit Kate Bezdicek drove in two runs and was four-for-four on the day.
“I expect that (from Kate),” Jensen said. “I have really high expectations for a lot of our hitters and Kate is no different. I expect her to come up in tough situations, maybe with two outs or two strikes, and perform that way. There’s a reason she is going to college to play softball.”
Another freshman, Kenlee Adams, also had an RBI and a hit. Cam Patterson also had two RBI as all six of the Pacers’ runs were earned.
“As freshmen, I thought they played well,” Jensen said. “They have a lot of speed and that adds to the team concept we are trying to go for. A couple of them have quite a bit of power and a couple of them are contact hitters. Tonight they just got after it and competed and I’m really proud of them.”
On Tuesday, Enid travels to play Norman North. Bezdicek will pitch, Jensen said.
“It was clicking today, but we still have a lot of work to do,” he said.
ENID 6, WOODWARD 0
WHS 000 00 0 — 0 4 1
Enid 210 102 x — 6 11 1
WP — Patterson 7 inn., 4 H, 2 K LP — Mills 3 inn., 5 H, 3 ER, 1 K Enid — Bezdicek 4-4, 2 RBI, 2 doubles; Cam Patterson 1-3, 2 RBI; Rader 0-4, RBI; Adams 1-4, RBI; Lebada 1-3, double.
