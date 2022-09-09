ENID, Okla. — When Enid defeated Alva earlier this season, the Pacers had no problem scoring runs, they scored three. Friday, in a 2-0 loss to the Ladybugs at Pacer Field, Enid couldn’t buy a hit.
“That’s a tough loss against a good pitcher,” said Enid coach Chris Jensen. “Alva’s pitcher is really good. We don’t have any excuses. Last time we went to their place we were able to put the ball in play on them.”
Mady Withey started the game on the mound for the Pacers and had a good first inning, she got a strikeout and two ground outs to go 1-2-3 in the first. She got two more strikeouts in the second, despite allowing two singles.
Withey had a no-hitter of her own going with two outs in the top of the second before Alva got its first single, driving in the game’s first run after a runner got on with a lead off walk.
Meanwhile, for the Pacers, they just couldn’t put the ball in play. Hits turned into ground outs and Alva’s Jaycee Kellin was rolling, she had eight strikeouts in her no-hitter against Enid.
Alva added the second run in the top of the fourth.
Over the final three innings, Enid made contact but had four ground outs, a fly out and three strikeouts.
The Pacers only two base runners, both in the sixth, came when Jeslynn Stuber got hit by a pitch and Saherena Williams got on via a fielder’s choice.
“(Kinzley) Lebada laid down a good drag bunt but their second baseman was ready on it and got her for the out,” Jensen said. “I give all the credit to Alva, we need to regroup and get ready to play Stillwater on Monday.”
Withey came out of the game after six innings, allowing four hits and two runs while striking out eight.
Kate Bezdicek finished the game and struck-out two batters in her one inning.
Enid, now 9-12, hosts Stillwater on Monday at Pacer Field at 5:30.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.