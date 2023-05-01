ENID, Okla. — Enid’s girls will embrace the moment when the 9-5 Pacers travel District 6A-4 champion 9-5 Bixby at 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 2, 2023, in the first round of the Class 6A soccer playoffs.
The Pacers are making their first playoff appearance since 2017 when they fell to Union, 6-0 in the first round. Enid is coming off losses to Edmond North, 9-0 and Jenks, 6-0.
Bixby is riding a five-match winning streak where it has outscored opponents 26-1. The Spartans allowed only three goals in district play.
“We’re going into this thinking, ‘Why not us, why can’t we win, why can’t we put together a good performance and win the game,’’ said Pacers coach Tim Lavoie. “What do we have to lose? We just want to play our hearts out and give a good performance.’’
Lavoie emphasized the pressure is on Bixby and his team needs to enjoy the moment. The first emphasis is playing well and letting the score take care of itself.
“This is a great opportunity for us,’’ he said. “We want them to enjoy the night and put together a good performance where win or lose we can leave the field with our heads held high. If we win, great. If we lose, it’s because we got beat by a better team, but we knew we did our best and know what we have to do for next year to get back.’’
The Pacers will be without two starters, sophomore forward Baylee Ross and Gissela Ramirez, who are injured. Freshman forward Myah Hessel, who has scored eight goals, and junior defender Tabitha Miller will return after missing the last game of the season with injuries.
Ava Burnett leads the EHS attack with 12 goals, followed by Hessel with eight, Ross with six, Cassidy Fitzgerald with five, Laynie Gray with four, Marisa Chavez with three, Staila Salazar with two and Meleah Meyer with two. Freshman goaltender Bree Lamoreaux has shown improvement through the season in only her second season in the sport.
Lavoie said his team has been consistent to get to this point.
Like Enid, Bixby has lost to Jenks (5-2) and Union (3-2). They have a 2-1 win over Piedmont, which beat Enid, 4-2 on March 10.
“Bixby is a good program,’’ Lavoie said. “They are physical, strong, quick and tough, but we like to think that every team that we have played is physical, strong and quick and that we are the same way.’’
The Pacers were 7-9 in Lavoie’s first season and 6-9 in 2021 giving the EHS seniors (Fitzgerald, Aiyana Padilla, Natalia Nieto-Vargas, Beatrice Villanueva, Ramirez, Meyer, Karen Munoz, Emily Nieto, Madeline Soma, Adamaris Casillas and Juliana Gonzales) the first winning season of their varsity careers.
“It’s been a confidence boost for our program,’’ Lavoie said. “This may be the first and only playoff game for our seniors but hopefully our underclassmen will have several more in their careers. We just need to go out tomorrow and take the bull by the honors.’’
The Enid-Bixby winner will play the Jenks-Broken Arrow winner on Friday in the second round.
