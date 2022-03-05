Enid News & Eagle
Friday was historic for Enid girls soccer.
The Pacers took away the 412 Traveling Trophy from arch-rival Ponca City, 1-0 for the first time ever at D. Bruce Selby Stadium Friday night.
Bailee Ross scored the game’s only goal on an assist from Gissela Ramirez, and goaltender Ariana Harris had 16 saves in posting her second straight shutout.
“Honestly, it’s hard to describe,’’ said Enid coach Tim Lavoie. “Year after year we haven’t been able to figure it (beating Ponca City) out. For such a young group and me being a first-year head coach, it goes a long way to boost our confidence.
“It will help our players continue to buy into the system and style when they see their hard work and effort pay off. I couldn’t be any happier. The girls are ecstatic.’’
Ross scored at the 18-minute mark for the game’s only goal.
“It was a great assist from Gissela,’’ Lavoie said. “Bailee just slid the ball past the goaltennder cool, calm and collected.’’
Ramirez had sat out the past two seasons with torn ACLs.
“I couldn’t be more proud of her,’’ Lavoie said. “It’s good to see all of her hard work and energy that she put in pay off.’’
Ross and Ava Barnett were able to keep Ponca City’s defense “on their heels,’’ Lavoie said.
Harris had “some phenomenal saves’’ but Lavoie credited the backline, led by Jarely Casillas and Tabitha Miller, as one of the keys.
“They made most of the shots they had predictable,’’ Lavoie said. “Most of the shots were right at her, but she still had to keep the ball out of the net and the backline organized.’’
The Enid High boys easily won their contest, downing Ponca City, 7-2.
Senior Geovany Lupercio scored three goals for the Plainsmen, who are now 2-0 for the season.
The EHS soccer teams will go to Piedmont Tuesday.
