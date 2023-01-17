Just days after a big win for the Pacers, both Enid teams fell at Midwest City on Tuesday. The Pacers lost, 59-42, while the Plainsmen lost 60-57.
After going down, 15-10 after the first quarter, the Pacers trailed 30-19 going into halftim agains the eighth ranked Bombers.
a 16-point third for Enid made it 44-30 Midwest City and the Pacers couldn't get any closer, being outscored, 15-12 in the final eight minutes in the Pacers' first loss since jan, 5 to Adair, ranked 19th in 3A.
"We came out flat against Midwest City, in the second quarter especially," said Pacers head coach William Milton. "We cut the game to seven points. We just ran out of gas and didn't do what was needed."
The Pacers, 5-8, travel to Purcell this weekend for the Heart of Oklahoma tournament.
MWC 60, Enid 57
After Zyire Allen missed a chance to tie the game late, the Plainsmen, now 7-6, have lost back-to-back games for the first time since early Dec. after being ranked 20th to start last week.
"We came out ready," said Enid head coach Jonathan Reed. "We didn't sustain our energy. We have to figure out how to put a full game together. Our inexperience is showing."
The Plainsmen travel to Newcastle for the Newcastle Sweat Pea Tournament this weekend.
