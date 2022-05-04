EDMOND, Okla. — Alexa Garcia of Enid avenged an earlier loss to capture the No. 1 singles championship at a Girls 6A tennis regional at Edmond North High School Tuesday.
The Pacers qualified their entire team for the state tournament Friday and Saturday. Haley Hibbets was second at No. 2 singles. Krystal Archer and Taylor Stotts were fourth at No. 1 doubles. Cheyenne Gill and Madison Nickels were third at No. 2 doubles.
Garcia beat Edmond North’s Alice Hsu, 6-2, 6-2 in the finals. She had lost to Hsu in the finals of the Enid Invitational on March 28 in three sets. Garcia was 1-2 at state a year ago.
“She seemed a lot more focused,’’ said Enid coach Wade Rogers. “She kept playing and didn’t let things get to her. I’m real proud of her.’’
Hibbets lost to Edmond North’s Victoria Ricante-Cabas, 7-6, 7-6 — the same score she lost to the Lady Huskie in the Enid Invitational. Ricarte-Cabas was last year’s state runner-up.
“She was right up there with her,’’ said Rogers of Hibbets. “Hopefully, she can get over the hump at state.’’
Archer and Stotts lost to a Moore team, 6-3, 2-6, 7-5 for third. Gill and Nickels beat at Mustang team, 6-1, 6-4 for third to qualify for state for the second straight year as a team.
“Both doubles teams played really well,’’ Rogers said. “They still have a little bit left in them. We’re real happy about getting everyone qualified for state. We think we have a good chance of getting some people to the podium (top five).’’
