ENID, Okla. — Enid’s girls golfers will be coming off a 17-day layoff when the Pacers tee off at the Guthrie Tournament. Enid’s girls golfers will be coming off a 17-day layoff when the Pacers tee off at the Guthrie Tournament at the Aqua Canyon course at 9 a.m. Thursday.
The Pacers will go with a lineup of Elisabeth Armstrong, Margo Miller, Baylee Wood, Kara Runnels and Reagan Masterson.
“Hopefully, we will get a nice day,’’ said Enid coach David Lee. “We haven’t had a nice day yet for the girls. We’re looking forward to this. We like the course and we’ll have a lot of good competition with a lot of the Oklahoma City schools being there.’’
