Pioneer’s Robert Newberg III will be following a family tradition after signing a football letter of intent earlier this week with Southwestern Oklahoma State.
Newberg’s father signed with the Bulldogs after his senior season with Kremlin-Hillsdale in 1996.
“I’m glad to get to follow in my dad’s footsteps,’’ said Newberg, who will be a middle linebacker. “They have a great coach (Josh Kirkland) and a great program.’’
Newberg chose SWOSU over Southern Nazarene and Graceland (Iowa) University. He said the SWOSU staff reminded him of Pioneer coach Gus Overstreet.
“It was a hard decision between SWOSU and SNU,’’ Newberg said. “I really liked the coaches over there. They were a little more intense. I liked how they act, their attitude, how much they want to win. They know what they are there for. That’s the kind of coach I wanted to play for. They are very much like coach Overstreet.’’
Newberg is confident about making the transition from 8-man to 11-man football.
“I feel I will be fine,’’ he said. “There will be a little more development play-wise. It will take longer for plays to develop, but I’m a smart player. I will learn quickly and be all right.’’
Overstreet, who made a similiar transition at Panhandle, said Newberg “will flourish’’ at SWOSU.
“The way he reads the game, he will find out the game is a lot slower,’’ he said. “He will be just fine. I’m extremely proud of him. He is a hard-nosed player and is a hard worker. He is one of those tough kids that won’t be denied. He will do what he needs to do to the best of his ability.’’
Newberg said he might redshirt, but wants to play right away. His ultimate goal is to be an All-American in four years.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.