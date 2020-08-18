OU QBs ready to step up

NORMAN — A quarterback battle has consumed the Oklahoma’s offseason the past two years. And any other year, OU’s current race to replace another starting signal-caller would have been the team's biggest storylines again.
The COVID-19 pandemic has kept football discussions to a minimum in 2020. And to be fair, most critics and fans assume the outcome of the Sooners’ quarterback derby will be the start of the Spencer Rattler era.
It’s no guarantee to the victor, whether that’s Rattler, Tanner Mordecai or Chandler Morris, that the 2020 season will unfold as planned. The Big 12 said it’s moving forward with its schedule this past week, but cancellations are never out of the question in this unprecedented year.
OU head coach Lincoln Riley addressed the uncertain season ahead of his program during a Zoom video conference on Saturday. A few strictly football questions were sprinkled into the half-hour media session, including a question related to quarterbacks.
“I can tell a big difference with those guys in that they really took advantage of the time away,” Riley said. “I think those guys really came back in a good place mentally, all the different Zoom meetings, as maddening as it was to hop on a screen like this every single day and that's all you could do, knowing that you could be out there for spring football, that was tough. But there was also an opportunity to cover and spend so much more time with them than we ever would have had.”
The extra mental preparation is an added benefit to a season when Riley will not be able to turn to a quarterback with more than two years of collegiate experience.
However, it also takes on more significance after Kennedy Brooks, Oklahoma's leading returning rusher from 2019, announced Sunday he was opting out of playing this season due to the coronavirus pandemic.
In 2017, Riley had Baker Mayfield, who had been at OU for three seasons prior to Riley’s first year as OU’s head coach. The next season, Kyler Murray won the job after playing the 2015 season at Texas A&M and soaking in information for the next two years in Riley’s system.
In 2019, Alabama transfer Jalen Hurts didn’t have much time to learn OU’s offense, but he provided the Sooners with a veteran arm following three seasons with the Crimson Tide.
Riley must now rely on Rattler, Mordecai or Morris to provide the position stability. And while the three have their unique styles, Riley sees leaders in each of them.
“They do it a little bit differently,” Riley said. “They have different personalities. Spencer is a little bit more laid back. Tanner's a little bit more serious of a personality. Chandler is maybe somewhere in between. But the thing you see is, they're willing. They're not scared to lead. They're not scared to step up to the front of the line and assert themselves. The courage to do it, the willingness are important and they all three have that.”
OU opens its season against Missouri State on Sept. 12 in Norman.
