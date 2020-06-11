STILLWATER — Oklahoma State has already showcased its ability to utilize Texas twins under wide receivers coach Kasey Dunn, who was also promoted to the offensive coordinator position this offseason.
That may be why the Cowboys landed another talented tandem out of Allen, Texas, on Wednesday.
Twin receivers Bryson and Blaine Green announced their joint commitment to Oklahoma State via Twitter for the 2021 recruiting class.
Bryson is a four-star prospect, according to the 247Sports composite rankings, and is ranked No. 250 in the overall ranking – the 46th-ranked receiver and No. 40 prospect in Texas. He is listed at 6-foot, 203 pounds and had received offers from Auburn, Baylor, Minnesota, Michigan State and Mississippi State, among others.
Last season, Bryson made 36 catches for 503 yards with two touchdowns in an injury-shortened season, and has a combined 65 catches for 966 yards and 11 scores over the past two years.
Blaine is a three-star by the composite ranking, and is ranked No. 344 overall with a No. 58-ranking among receivers and the 50th recruit from Texas. He is actually listed an inch taller than his twin brother, and received the same offers with others also including Ole Miss, TCU, Texas Tech, Washington and Washington State.
After just 16 catches for 192 yards and four scores in 2018, Blaine went off for 55 catches with 1,063 yards and nine touchdowns last season in his brother’s absence.
The Greens have an older brother who is a Division I wide receiver. Seth Green is listed as a redshirt senior receiver for Minnesota, though he’s mainly been used a wildcat quarterback — with 105 rushing attempts for 381 yards and 13 touchdowns, while only hauling in three catches for 45 yards over the past three years.
Shortly after the announcement from the Texas twins, Oklahoma State’s defense received a commitment from the Lone Star State, as well.
Cam Smith, a three-star athlete out of Denton, Texas, also announced via Twitter he would cross north over the Red River to join the Cowboys.
Smith is listed as a wide receiver by 247Sports, but was recruited by defensive backs coaches Tim Duffie and Dan Hammerschmidt. He is ranked 1,041st overall and is the 74-ranked athlete in the class – and ranked No. 158 out of Texas.
As a receiver last year for Braswell High School (located east of Denton), Smith hauled in 76 passes for 1,259 yards with 15 touchdowns.
Smith didn’t have many offers from Power 5 Conference programs, with offers from Kansas State, Northwestern, Utah and Vanderbilt to go along with Oklahoma State, while he was a hot commodity for mid-major programs such as Boise State, East Carolina, North Texas, SMU and Tulsa, among others.
The big haul didn't end there, though.
Several hours after the news out of Texas, the Cowboys landed an in-state commitment.
Offensive lineman Logan Nobles gave Oklahoma State its fourth verbal of the day with his own Twitter announcement.
"I want to thank God and all of the people that have helped me along the way. Especially my family and the coaches at Jenks high school," the tweet read. "Thank you to all of the coaches that have taken the time to recruit me. I am beyond blessed to say I will be continuing my academic and athletic career at Oklahoma State University. Go Pokes."
Nobles does not have a composite ranking, but 247Sports has him listed as a three-star and the 103rd-ranked offensive tackle and 19th-ranked recruit out of Oklahoma.
The only other Power 5 Conference programs to have offered Nobles were Kansas and Vanderbilt. Tulsa and North Texas were local programs who also offered him, while he also held offers from Ivy League programs Cornell, Dartmouth and Princeton, along with multiple other offers.
Bryson Green becomes the top recruit in the class for the Cowboys, who vaulted to 35th in the national rankings with the trio of signings Wednesday.
Oklahoma State has three true wide receivers already committed for the class, with Smith and Makale Smith of Midwest City – a commitment on Sunday – being considered athletes with wide receiver experience at high school. Both Smith commitments are expected to be as defensive backs, though OSU has seen two-way athletes switch sides during their time on campus over the past few years.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.