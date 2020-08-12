OSSAA stays the course on fall sports

Amid speculation of the future of fall prep sports, and in light of some college conferences postponing their fall sports, the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association's board of directors decided Wednesday to stay the course and proceed with fall sports as planned after hearing from its member schools.
OSSAA Executive Director David Jackson told the board that its membership spoke "loud and clear" in its response to surveys sent out by OSSAA over the past two weeks.
Jackson told the board during its online Zoom meeting that member schools' message was "we still want to go on with activities." He said OSSAA staff have met daily to "examine data" and discuss the status of the coronavirus pandemic and how it may continue to impact high school sports in the fall.
"COVID numbers have not improved over time as had been hoped," Jackson said.
However, Jackson said while some schools have shifted to temporary virtual learning that did not change their thoughts. He added moving fall sports to spring was a last option.
He said OSSAA has consulted with school and public health officials.
"There was no definitive data from school and public health officials that moving or delaying helps very much," Jackson said. "Based on that data, we do not feel a need to change."
Board member Dr. Mike Simpson from Guthrie echoed Jackson's statement regarding its membership's wishes.
"The overwhelming feeling was to continue and deal with things as they come along from a local standpoint," Simpson said.
Okatah Public Schools superintendent Jerry Needham, considered to be potentially a board member open to moving or canceling fall sports after two Oktaha student-athletes tested positive recently, spoke only briefly. Needham indicated the comments he has received have likewise been in line with continuing with fall sports as planned.
A significant part of the discussion involved allowing local districts, as long as reasonable, to take control of the process that best fits their district.
Jackson said that decisions on whether a game should be played in light of a localized outbreak will be the decision of the school whether to proceed with a contest or postpone to a later date. He said postponing a game would not impact a team's playoff standing.
Broken Arrow board member Darren Melton said he has been pleased with how schools have been practicing safety precautions.
"Very impressed with schools' protocols," he said. "Coaches have done a good job of keeping safety of students at the forefront." He said he agreed that it was appropriate to moved forward as scheduled and planned.
Jackson was asked by board member Dr. Sean McDaniel if there will be a certain trigger that could change the plan to move forward.
"It's hard to identify one factor," Jackson said. "If a big majority of schools close we are going to move on that right away and make adjustments."
Jackson said OSSAA is paying attention to the collegiate sports landscape, but its decisions are not going to be dictated by their decisions.
"We will continue to watch closely what the colleges are doing, not follow their lead, but pay attention," he said.
As there was no proposal presented to change the current plan, a formal vote on the issue of fall sports was not taken.
EHS remains in 6A-1: The new Average Daily Membership numbers were released earlier this week and formally approved by the OSSAA Board. Enid High School will remain Class 6A-1 in football for the foreseeable future. With an ADM of 1,943.22, EHS remains 16th overall in enrollment in the 16-team football classification, the top football classification in the state. Broken Arrow continues to be the largest school with its ADM of 5,183.98. Bixby was 17th (the start point for Class 6A-2) at 1,807.02.
