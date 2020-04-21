OSSAA hikes playoff ticket prices

The Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association voted Monday to increase playoff ticket prices starting with the 2020-21 season. It was one of several matters the OSSAA board of directors voted on during its meeting in Oklahoma City.
The board voted unanimously to increase ticket prices for preliminary playoff rounds to $7 and to $10 for championship rounds in most sports. However, playoff ticket prices for football and soccer will increase to $10 for all playoff rounds.
Previously, playoff tickets for soccer and football were $7 for all rounds as well as for the championship rounds in other sports. In sports other than football and soccer, ticket prices were $5 for preliminary rounds.
The board rejected by an 11-1 vote OSSAA's football advisory committee's recommendation to qualify six teams from each Class 6A football district for the playoffs. If approved, it would have created an extra round of playoffs in both 6A classifications by adding a fourth round. Both 6A classifications currently have three rounds of playoffs with a bye week between the semifinals and championship.
Girls wrestling will now be an officially sanctioned sport. The board voted unanimously to approve the sport after what it said was a successful exhibition trial run this past season where individual state champions were crowned, however, no team titles were awarded.
With the ongoing restrictions still in place related to the coronavirus, OSSAA announced coaches and directors will be permitted to provide activity specific instruction to their respective students. It added that workouts and instruction may only be provided to participants via a virtual platform, which would include virtual tryouts.
