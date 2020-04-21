OSSAA hikes playoff ticket prices

Enid, OK (73701)

Today

Clouds and some sun this morning with more clouds for this afternoon. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 78F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. A few storms may be severe. Low 57F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.