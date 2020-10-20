OSSAA expands football playoffs

The Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association officially added a Week 11 for every team in the state that so chooses to join an open-playoff field.
The decision, which was brought on by the increasing number of COVID-19 game cancellations that have impacted the district standings of schools, was made in consultation with the Oklahoma Football Coaches Association leadership.
Just as in the current first-round structure, all teams in a district will cross over to play games against teams in the same district as they would under normal circumstances, except that instead of a seeds 1-4, 2-3, 3-2 or 4-1 assignment, those would expand to include all teams in an 1-8, 2-7, 3-6 and 4-5 scenario. Classes with districts containing six teams instead of eight would allow the top two teams a bye in the added round with seeds 3-6 and 4-5 playing each other.
Schools may opt out of the first round. Those opponents would receive a bye.
Once the playoffs begin, games that cannot be played due to COVID-19 will result in a forfeiture of the afflicted school. If a team wins a playoff game but then cannot play the next game due to COVID-19, the team they beat will be given the option to replace that team in the playoff bracket.
The lone game not subject to a forfeit is the state championship games.
Some area coaches had mixed reactions about the move.
Covington-Douglas coach Brian Smith, whose team will take a 6-1 overall and a 2-0 record against Garber (4-1, 1-1), said he didn't like it.
"I always thought it was something special to make the playoffs,'' Smith said. "It's kind of a joke to let everybody in. If you're not good enough to make the playoffs, I don't know if you would want to go on the road to play the No. 1 team in another district. I'm old school. I know how hard it is to make the playoffs and this waters it down a bit.''
Garber coach Koy Hughes said he didn't know if he was for it or against it. He said it might be good for the first and second place teams in Class B to get a first round bye. He said he didn't know how many teams could take the option of opting out for the postseason.
"There could be a lot of third place teams that would get byes then,'' he said. "You never know.''
Kremlin-Hillsdale coach Tyler Severin's team (3-4 overall and 1-1 in District B-2) could be one of the teams helped by the rule.
"It is what it is,'' he said. "It's been a weird year and this is part of it. We're striving to make one of the playoff spots (top four) anyway. We don't want to take away from whatever chance we have. We will make the best out of it. We want to get one of the top four spots anyway.''
The extra week means both divisions in Class 6A will use the bye week prior to the title game to absorb the added round of games and finish as scheduled on Dec. 4 or 5. Classes 5A, 4A, 3A and C will finish the second weekend of December and 2A and A the third weekend of December.
In districts that have been impacted by cancelled games, a ranking system established over the final three weeks of the season will seed the teams, instead of the incomplete district records. Each coach in the district will participate.
In addition, if schools want to recover lost home games due to COVID-19 and cannot make these up in the regular season, they will have the option of playing beyond postseason elimination. Those games do not have to be against the opponent they were scheduled to play. Some teams have during the course of the regular season picked up non-district opponents as fill-ins for cancelled games.
OSSAA football director Mike Whaley said this was specifically decided for the benefit of lost home game revenue.
In September, Whaley sent out a letter to coaches and administrators that appeared to change the original rule of schools not being penalized for games not made up to say that forfeits would result in those situations. He offered an explanation as to why that was walked back.
"We did have some concern that we had schools that were being told they could not play games based on what they were hearing from county health (officials)," he said in a Zoom press conference Tuesday. "Without schools not having the final say-so, that’s where we got hung up on making them forfeit."
Whaley said when the number of games to be made up became multiple games, it made completing a full district slate impractical if not impossible with multiple games in a week.
For the full document, go to http://www.ossaa.net/docs/2020-21/Football/FB_2020-21_PlayoffModifications.pdf?fbclid=IwAR0CXEoNJQaxpTVECXMEXcD1H9uPLVzwvUewAwGdXL_n25hlVWcH3wLOH9I.
Mike Kays is sports editor for the Muskogee Phoenix. Bruce Campbell also contributed to this story.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.