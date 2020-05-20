OSSAA delays decision on resuming activities

Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association, in a notice sent to its members on Tuesday, said it was delaying announcing its plans for the resumption of activities.
OSSAA had been expected to clarify Tuesday what date and to what extent athletic activities would be allowed to resume. However, in a letter to its membership, OSSAA Executive Director David Jackson said that decision would not be forthcoming until after a special board meeting that has been scheduled for Friday.
"We have continued to work on our plan for summer activities to begin in some form on June 1," Jackson wrote. "We wanted to get the plan to the membership today (Tuesday) but had decided to wait until Friday after our Board of Directors have a chance to review it through a Special Board meeting Friday morning."
Jackson said if the board approves the plan, an email will be issued.
"We apologize for the delay, but we want to be thorough and we want to be responsible as we venture into something we have never faced before," he added.
Athletic activities have been on hiatus since March due to the coronavirus pandemic.
OSSAA previously indicated in a posting on its website on May 4 that "even though our state has started the “re-opening” process, we feel it is important for our member school facilities to remain closed until at least June 1."
The city of Enid's three-phase reopening plan is currently set to begin Phase 2 on June 1 at which time it is anticipated that most athletic events will be able to resume. Athletic practices have been allowed since May 15.
If OSSAA pivots away from a June 1 resumption of athletics, it could have a significant impact on Enid's summer athletics, particularly Enid Majors and Enid Plainsmen baseball squads.
Three Connie Mack tournaments are currently scheduled for David Allen Memorial Ballpark and a season-opening 10-team "Oklahoma Shootout" has been tentatively scheduled for June 1-3. However, most or all of those events would likely be in jeopardy if OSSAA extends the shutdown much further beyond June 1.
