New Enid High volleyball coach Mike Nelson is "thrilled and excited'' for his team to be opening the new EHS gym in a 5 p.m. match with Moore Tuesday. The freshmen start at 2, followed by the JV at 3.
He's even more excited about the season in which he's set winning the Oklahoma Big Eight Conference championship as a goal.
The Pacers are looking to improve on last year's 14-16 season that ended with a 3-0 loss to the same Lady Lions at last year's regional tournament.
Enid had 15 scrimmage games in the preseason, including a win over Moore and another win over 4A state champ Lincoln Christian.
"I think we are way more prepared for our first game than we have been in the past,'' said Nelson, who has served as a middle school and JV coach in the past as well in the Oakwood Christian Church league. "It's definitely to our advantage to having our own gym. We're going to have a very fast team.''
The Pacers graduated two players — Gabriela Cotarelo (Seminole) and D'Sani Levy (Southwestern College) — but Nelson sees big things for the four EHS seniors — Cate Cunningham, Hannah Brinley, Rachel Doherty and Eve Malolo.
"All four of our seniors could be All-Staters as long as they keep working hard,'' Nelson said. "It's going to be interesting to see what's going to happen at the end of the season. I knew when they were freshmen, they were special.''
Cunningham, a three-year letter winner, played for the well-respected Charge traveling team. Nelson said she has "developed really well and hits the ball really well.''
Nelson calls Brinley "one of the best blockers in the state,'' noting when she was on the front row in a scrimmage with 5A runner-up Oklahoma Bible Academy "they had a lot less hits and they did a lot more tipping because they were worried about her being there for the block.''
Doherty as the team's libero "definitely controls the tempo'' and "gets to balls that you think are done.''
Malolo, another defensive specialist, is a mirror image of Doherty, Nelson said.
"When they are back there together, it's going to be extremely hard for the other teams to find a spot to hit.''
Sophomore setter Lauren Powell is developing hitting the ball with her lefthand "which makes her very dangerous,'' Nelson said.
Sophomore outside hitter Kyleigh Whitehead is an effective with her jump serve. Five of the six Pacer servers are jump servers.
"That steps up our game from the past,'' Nelson said.
Junior middle hitter Jackie Camarena "is right up there with her blocking and hitting.''
Chemistry is the team's biggest asset, Nelson said. Parents have told Nelson it's better than past teams.
"That's the most important thing in volleyball,'' Nelson said. "Their communication is a lot better.There's no pointing fingers. It's 'I'm bad I will get it the next time,' which is the sort of things I like to see on my teams.''
The Pacers will host the conference tournament on Oct. 6 — one of the benefits of the new gym.
"Our No. 1 goal is to win the conference championship,'' Nelson said. "This is no disrespect to any of the teams in our conference but I wholeheartedly believe we are the best team in the conference. There's no reason why we can't. The home court will be a big advantage.''
Fans will be required to wear masks. Nelson wears a mask while he is coaching. The players will don masks once their match is over.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.